On Nov. 11 — Veterans Day — the following speech was not read due to weather conditions. I feel so strongly about my thoughts and fears that I want to present the subject matter for readers of the Inquirer.
As I have begun my speech each year to all veterans attending the commemoration on Veterans Day, I again reiterate, “This is your day,” and I say this with gratitude in my heart to every man and woman who has served their country. It wasn’t an easy change of venue for those called to serve their country; having to leave their loved ones behind in itself was a hardship, and yet we all knew it was necessary. To those who did not wait to be called, our volunteer forces, to them we owe an especially sincere thanks. All were assimilated into a fighting machine the likes of which no country in history has even come close to attaining.
Yet this day is a day of wondering, what is happening to our country? The home of the free and the brave has, under our present political leadership, become the laughingstock of lesser countries. I love my country as do all of you gathered here but, realistically, can we say we are headed in the right direction? The distinct separation of parties is well noted as we read every day in the newspapers or see on television. This partisan program, as well as mistake after mistake, is also noted throughout the world. As Abraham Lincoln famously stated in 1858, “A house divided against itself cannot stand,” surely fits the present situation in our country and has never been more true than now. To me we are at the bottom rung of the ladder. There is only one place to go and that is up, to again attain being the country that has always been looked on as being the world leader.
At times I do wonder how other veterans feel about the sacrifices they endured to have a safe and democratic country. How must they feel about buddies they served with, who never made it home, giving up their lives in defense of our country. Would they be proud enough to endure the same today?
My personal feeling as I stand here before you, and please note what I have previously stated was not said to offend anyone, but it is time that we look to our souls and sort out this predicament. Our fighting personnel have fought too long and too hard for too many years to not feel the sting and disenchantment over our present situation.
Getting back to this day, Veterans Day 2022, let me say thanks to all who are gathered here who served and to their families that endured not knowing how, where or when they would see their sons and daughters again. We are fortunate, we returned, we began anew, married, had children and led the good life. Our dedication in serving was to return to the country that we loved and become good citizens. Hopefully to never see the likes of war again, at least not in our lifetime nor in the lives of our descendants.
And so today we humbly gather here for not only your thanks but to thank the almighty for allowing us to return home. May he show us the way to amicably settle all our differences and guide us and our great country to even greater goals. We give thanks for what we have and swear an oath to always fight for the democracy which we so love. May the good Lord guide our political groups to always do the right thing and keep our country free.
God bless our leaders, guide them always to seek the right path for the benefit of all and may HIS blessing pour forth to each one of you, your families and to our country.
God bless The United States of America.
— Thomas V. Adamo retired this year after serving more than two decades as commander of Scarsdale American Legion Post 52.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.