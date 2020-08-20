Artist Cherr featured on Climbing the Walls

Scarsdale resident Diane Cherr will be a featured artist with “Painting on a Day in May" on Climbing the Walls, a virtual collaboration between Studio Theater in Exile, an innovative theater company serving the artist and public communities while partnering with libraries, museums, galleries and community centers, and Hudson Valley MOCA, a museum in Peekskill, New York. Through Climbing the Walls, 50 artists are featured, as they confront these exceptional times of the pandemic and Black Lives Matter The creative community has been given a voice and platform during a time of disunity and disruption.
Visit www.studiotheaterinexile.com and click on the rabbit to enter the site for new works of art at least through the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.