Artist Krutick represented at art show

Scarsdale resident Jill Krutick, a contemporary abstract expressionist who uses texture, form and color to suggest the intense beauty and constant flux of nature — galaxies, skies, blossoms and tides — was one of the artists selected for the MvVO Ad Art Show taking place in New York City during the month of September. The all-digital show displays artworks by 135 contemporary artists, all on sale through Artsy. Krutick painted privately for more than 30 years and studied at The Art Students League of New York. In 2010, she began publicly exhibiting her work and now pursues painting full time in her Mamaroneck studio. Over the years she has served on the boards of The Art Students League, The Recording Academy (NY Chapter), Hoff-Barthelson Music School, The Wharton Arts Network and National Amusements, among others. Krutick’s work is in more than 100 private and public collections as well as the permanent collections of the Coral Springs Museum of Art and Yellowstone Museum of Art.
