Caramoor will celebrate its 75th season this summer in peak form, unveiling a legion of campus improvements resulting from the Inspire capital campaign. Improvements include a new entrance to the Venetian Theater, a new box office and new landscaping, all with the audience experience in mind and in tune with the variety of music from artists originating around the country and the world.
Multiple events throughout Caramoor’s seven weeks of programming — from June 20 to Aug. 2 — will recognize the centenary of the Harlem Renaissance, including a collaborative retelling of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” by the Classical Theatre of Harlem and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. Site-specific programming includes the newly commissioned sound sculpture “in ‘C’” by sound artist Trimpin; On Site Opera’s rendition of Paisiello’s “The Barber of Seville,” using the Rosen House as a set; and the world premiere of “Field of Vision,” by Michael Gordon, composed specifically for performance on the Caramoor grounds.
In another first, Nico Muhly’s new violin concerto, “Shrink,” will be given its New York premiere by Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto and the Knights.
The American Roots Music Festival, taking place all day on June 27, begins a new programming partnership this season with City Winery, with headliner Taj Mahal and special guest, his daughter, Deva Mahal.
Now in its sixth year of its collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, Caramoor’s jazz offerings include the June 20 opening night performance by Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, followed by the Jazz Festival Day on July 18, headlined by the multi-Grammy winning Brazilian pianist, singer and composer, Eliane Elias.
Caramoor continues to be one of the region’s most notable presenters of orchestral and chamber music. For the upcoming summer season, the roster of performers includes the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, Trinity Baroque Orchestra, Apollo’s Fire, the Danish String Quartet, pianists Inon Barnatan and Benjamin Grosvenor, violinist Leonidas Kavakos and conductor Ludovic Morlot.
In addition, Caramoor’s continued dedication to the support of early-career musicians provides opportunities to alumni from its Evnin Rising Stars and Schwab Vocal Rising Stars mentoring programs and this year’s Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence, the Thalea String Quartet.
Coinciding with the Great Migration of African Americans from the rural south to the cities of the Northeast and Midwest beginning around 1916, an intellectual, social and artistic flowering of African American culture took place throughout the 1920s, a period now known as the Harlem Renaissance. Caramoor honors the 100-year anniversary of this cultural explosion throughout the summer in multiple programs. The Thalea String Quartet, July 2, includes the first movement, “The Sentimental One,” from the Lyric String Quartette by William Grant Still, known as the dean of African American composers, and closely associated with prominent Harlem Renaissance literary and cultural figures such as Alain Locke and Langston Hughes.
This season marks the third year of programs developed by Kathy Schuman, who joined Caramoor as vice president of artistic programming in 2016. “I continue to be inspired by the unique surroundings at Caramoor and the site-specific performance opportunities throughout the grounds,” Schuman said, adding that looking forward to this summer, she’s “especially excited about our thread on the Harlem Renaissance, and to continue to bring many artists to Caramoor for the first time. I feel strongly about welcoming new voices into the Caramoor family.”
Honoring Duke Ellington, one of the leading musical lights of the Harlem Renaissance, the always-popular “Pops, Patriots and Fireworks” concert July 4 includes “An Ellington Portrait.” Jazz Festival Day on July 18 features two daytime sets on the same theme, with the Jon Thomas Quintet along with Karlea Lynne in a set titled, “Langston Hughes and the Harlem Renaissance,” and tenor saxophonist Ruben Fox presenting “Ellingtonia: Duke Sings.”
The Harlem Renaissance will also be the subject of a “Jazz Chat” as part of the festival. A program July 25, called “Listening to Tom-Tom,” centers on the 1932 opera by Shirley Graham Du Bois, a noted playwright and activist for African American and women’s rights causes as well as a composer, who in later life married sociologist and writer W.E.B. Du Bois. Soprano Candice Hoyes, baritone Markel Reed and pianist Kyle Walker will perform excerpts from the opera that day, with a panel discussion of notable academics considering its complex representations of race, gender and history.
On the evening of July 25 the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra and Classical Theatre of Harlem will offer “A Harlem Dream,” which retells “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” with allusions to New York City and the Harlem Renaissance. The score includes Mendelssohn’s incidental music, arranged for chamber orchestra, along with works by Ellington woven into the tale. The 22 musicians and eight actors will play varied roles throughout the performance.
Also relating to the Harlem Renaissance theme, Charles Turner & Uptown Swing, a five-piece band led by vocalist Charles Turner III that appears regularly at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s late-night dance sessions, adds its sound to the legacy of the Harlem Renaissance with both a late afternoon family set and an evening performance July 29.
The many campus renovations on the site will be showcased over the summer. As the center point of a special free day of events, suitable for all ages, Gordon will play with the Bang on a Can percussion ensemble for the world premiere of his “Field of Vision,” composed specifically for performance in the Sunken Garden and the surrounding field July 26. “Field of Vision” features 48 percussionists, led by Doug Perkins, performing on newly created instruments made from recycled metals and wood, featuring 24 musicians in a spatial chain of moving sound in dialogue with 24 more who come in and out of view.
Preceding that performance on July 26, a Sound Artist Gathering at 2 p.m. will explore artist Trimpin’s newly commissioned kinetic sculpture in “C” and this year’s “Sonic Innovations” exhibition, with curator Stephan Moore and artists including Trimpin, Taylor Deupree, Miya Masaoka and others to be announced.
The On Site Opera, known for presenting site-specific, immersive opera, returns to Caramoor from July 9 to 11. Using both the Spanish Courtyard and the Music Room of the Rosen House for a set, the company will remount its 2015 production of Paisiello’s “Barber of Seville,” directed by Eric Einhorn and conducted by Geoffrey McDonald. The cast will include tenor David Blalock as Count Almaviva, with Jeni Houser as Rosina and Andrew Wilkowske as the title character.
Broadway will be represented as well, with Ted Sperling hosting an all-Sondheim performance to celebrate the composer’s 90th birthday July 11. Featured vocalists include Betsy Wolfe, Bryce Pinkham, Scarlett Strallen and Ben Davis, who will perform songs from “Company,” “Follies,” “Sweeney Todd” and other Sondheim shows.
On performance days during the summer, Caramoor invites visitors to spread a blanket on the lawn, enjoy time with family and friends over a glass of wine at a picnic table, or set up their own table and chairs for the day. On-site food and drink offerings during the summer season feature a variety of organic and locally sourced snacks and beverages. The Tap Tent offers alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, seasonal sandwiches and snacks daily.
Caramoor’s gardens, also used for concerts and the sound art exhibition, include nine unique perennial gardens, among them a Sense Circle for the visually impaired, the Sunken Garden, a Butterfly Garden, the Tapestry Hedge, and the Iris and Peony Garden. Once the country estate created by Walter T. and Lucie Bigelow Rosen to express their passion for music and the arts, Caramoor continues to represent the vision and energy of the couple some 75 years later.
For tickets and more information, call 914-232-1252 or visit caramoor.org.
Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah.
