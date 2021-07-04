Caramoor is more than concerts — it is an outdoor experience. And it is opening its grounds, free to the public, every Friday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 10.
Visitors can explore the grounds and enjoy the gardens, fields for picnicking, the outdoor Sound Art collection and Rosen House tours. Tours of Rosen House are free for children and members, and $15 for all others.
During the past several years, Caramoor has invested more than $15 million in the historic Rosen House, grounds and gardens to make the 90-acre estate a truly unique destination.
Its current exhibition called Sound Innovations, curated by Stephan Moore, features artists working with sonic materials outside the traditions of concert music. Each artist has drawn inspiration from their chosen location, creating work that is mindful of the natural and human-made sounds and systems already present in the environment, while engaging each site’s unique characteristics — be they acoustic, historic, architectural, or natural.
On select Sundays — July 4, July 18, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 — there will be concerts in the Venetian Theater. On those days there will be a $20 admission to the grounds for adults. Visitors will be able to hear the concert from Friends Field and stay until 6 p.m.
The Summer Concert Series features over 30 live in-person concerts.
On Friday, July 2, at 8 p.m., the open air Venetian Theater will host the Brianna Thomas Band in a program titled, “With Ella in Mind.” Presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, jazz singer Thomas will pay homage to and celebrate Ella Fitzgerald and the wide breadth and scope of her repertoire and instrument.
Complete information about the program, artists and music can be found at https://bit.ly/3w0UtMR.
Westchester Symphonic Winds return for their annual tribute to America’s independence with a program of works including Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and “Stars and Stripes Forever” and a Gershwin medley performed by vocalists, July 4 at 4 p.m. To prevent a large crowd gathering, there will be no fireworks this year. Tickets for the performance in the open air Venetian Theater are $40, $59, $76, $92.
Classical guitar master of the Indian sarod Maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Ayaan Ali Bangash and Amaan Ali Bangash join American classical guitarist Sharon Isbin to share their own musical traditions and find common ground in ragas and medieval modes, July 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the performance in the open air Venetian Theater are $47, $60, $73, $83.
For tickets and reservations, call 914-232-1252 or visit caramoor.org.
Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah.
