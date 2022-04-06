Tickets are now on sale for Caramoor’s 2022 summer season, which runs from June 18 to Aug. 19. The season features performers and composers representing an array of backgrounds and lived experiences, and a focus on music as a collective cultural heritage, said representatives of the performing arts center in Katonah.
Season highlights include an opening night gala performance by The Knights and Yo-Yo Ma; pianist Lara Downes’ “American Tapestry program”; a recital by mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges; the world premiere of Michael Gordon’s site-specific “Field of Vision” for 40 percussionists; the Silkroad Ensemble and its new Artistic Director Rhiannon Giddens’ “Phoenix Rising” program; and a Beethoven season finale with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s joined by soloist Marc-André Hamelin.
In addition, the annual Jazz Festival is headlined by Camille Thurman and the Darrell Green Quartet; the American Roots Music Festival features headliner Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway; and the Sonic Innovations sound art installation features two new pieces by Mendi + Keith Obadike.
Several events on the schedule feature preconcert conversations with the artists, and radio personality Helga Davis hosts a series of post-concert talkbacks on selected Thursdays.
Edward J. Lewis III, Caramoor’s president and CEO, said, “This summer is one of the most dynamic in our history. Our incredible lineup of artists and repertoire includes voices from an array of backgrounds, eras and lived experiences, reflecting a broad diversity of audiences from our stages.”
Added Kathy Schuman, Caramoor’s artistic director, “Over the years Caramoor’s programming has expanded beyond classical music to include jazz, American roots, world music and more, so we’ve already been presenting a diverse slate of musicians. This summer I’m particularly excited to be highlighting many underrepresented artists in the classical realm who so deserve greater recognition. I hope that their amplified voices and music will be as great a discovery to audiences as they have been to me.”
Caramoor’s 2022 summer season kicks off Saturday, June 18, with an opening night gala featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma and his frequent collaborators, The Knights. Marking the cellist’s first return to Caramoor since 2016, the concert will showcase Ma in Brahms’s Concerto for Violin and Cello, along with Colin Jacobsen as the violin soloist. Also on the program is music of Leonard Bernstein, Zoltán Kodály and Scott Joplin, as well as an arrangement of the big-band era classic, “The Big Noise From Winnetka.”
Caramoor celebrates Juneteenth — the celebration of African American freedom and achievement on June 19 that has become known as the country’s second Independence Day. This free performance by internationally recognized recording artist and songwriter Jeremiah Abiah will be accompanied by family activities and will commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans, honoring their families, heritage and resilience.
On June 24, Caramoor’s Chamber Feast presents alumni of the Evnin Rising Stars mentoring program joined by New York Philharmonic principal clarinet, Anthony McGill. The program includes works by Dvořák and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, an English composer born in 1875 to an English mother and a Sierra Leonean father, who achieved international fame in his time but remains unfamiliar to today’s audiences.
Caramoor’s American Roots Music Festival, an all-day celebration of the best in Americana, blues, folk and bluegrass, returns Saturday, June 25, presented for the second time in collaboration with City Winery. Headlining the festival this summer is multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Molly Tuttle with her band Golden Highway. Daytime artists include Kittel & Co., Kevin Burt, and Black Opry Revue, a showcase for country, blues, folk and Americana music performed by Black artists, whose work in these genres has often been overlooked.
Downes, considered among the foremost American pianists of her generation, makes her Caramoor debut Thursday, June 30, with a program combining early 20th century music by Black composers with pieces influenced by them. She draws inspiration from the legacies of history, family and collective memory to explore her own mixed-race heritage as an interpreter of diverse American traditions. Included are four iconic works by Joplin. The pianist will participate in a talkback hosted by Helga Davis right after the performance.
To celebrate Independence Day, Curt Ebersole and the Westchester Symphonic Winds return to Caramoor for their annual Pops & Patriots concert Saturday, July 2. Two guest vocalists, soprano Christine Taylor Price and baritone Thomas West, both alumni of Caramoor’s Schwab Vocal Rising Stars program, will perform a medley of Stephen Sondheim songs, and the program also includes patriotic tunes, Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” and more.
Bridges also is making her Caramoor debut Thursday, July 7, accompanied by pianist Bradley Moore in a solo recital made up of diverse voices. Songs by Ravel, Schubert and Brahms will be heard alongside “Prayer” by Carlos Simon, and “Cantata,” the only published work of 20th century African American pianist and composer John Carter. Davis will again host a talkback with Bridges following the performance.
On Saturday, July 9, Brian Stokes Mitchell makes his Caramoor debut with a wide range of songs from contemporary works to favorites from the American Songbook.
On July 10, Caramoor presents “The Chevalier,” a concert theater work about Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a prolific 18th century composer, virtuoso violinist, the finest fencer in Europe, general of Europe’s first Black regiment, and a crusader for equality. Written by Bill Barclay, “The Chevalier” is being developed into a full-length play, excerpts of which will be heard at this performance. Violinist Brendon Elliott joins four actors, including Barclay, and the Harlem Chamber Players for this exploration of Bologne’s friendships with Mozart and Marie Antoinette, and his contribution to the abolishment of slavery. Leading up to the performance is a preconcert talk with Barclay.
Imani Winds leads the evolution of the wind quintet through their dynamic playing and adventurous programming, striving to push the classical repertory forward into inclusivity. Their Caramoor debut Thursday, July 14, titled, “A Woman’s Perspective,” focuses on three contemporary female composers, Valerie Coleman, Nathalie Joachim and Reena Esmail. A talkback hosted by Davis will follow the concert.
Giddens returns to Caramoor on Saturday, July 16, in her new role as artistic director of the Silkroad Ensemble. Their “Phoenix Rising” program combines a modern reimagining of Silkroad’s award-winning compositions and arrangements with collaborative new works.
Orchestra of St. Luke’s returns to Caramoor for two Sunday afternoon concerts this summer. The first program, July 17, marks the Caramoor debut of New Zealand-born conductor, Gemma New. On the program are Jessie Montgomery’s “Strum,” Mozart’s “Haffner Symphony” and Brahms’s Violin Concerto with soloist Karen Gomyo, an alumna of Caramoor’s Evnin Rising Stars. The conductor will be on hand for a preconcert talk at 3 p.m. In addition, Orchestra of St. Luke’s returns for the Summer Season Finale on Aug. 7, an all-Beethoven program.
Caramoor’s annual Jazz Festival returns Saturday, July 30, presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center and headlined by composer, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Quartet, performing “Burt Bacharach Reimagined.” Daytime artists in the festival include the Summer Camargo Quintet, George Coleman Quartet; Chick Corea Afro-Caribbean Experience with Elio Villafranca and Friends; Candice Hoyes & Damien Sneed presenting Duke Ellington’s “On a Turquoise Cloud”; and Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Summer Jazz Academy Big Bands with special guests.
Three roots and world music events will be presented this summer in the more casual format of Caramoor’s “Concerts on the Lawn” series on Friends Field. Performed on a new stage that was completed in June 2021, the concerts are BYOS (bring-your-own-seats), with picnics and dancing encouraged. Fusing spoken word and folk music with traditional Afro-Mexican music and dance, the Chicano band Las Cafeteras from East Los Angeles performs Thursday, June 23. Shemekia Copeland, who blends blues, R&B and Americana, is presented with a full band on July 29. On Aug. 12, LADAMA’s music stretches across cultures, styles and languages, combining traditional roots with pop for their propulsively rhythmic original compositions sung in Spanish, Portuguese and English.
In other programming offered at Caramoor this summer, the “Music & Meditation in the Garden” series on three Saturday mornings in July and August in the Sunken Garden will feature a meditation and a performance. The first event, July 9, features cellist Coleman Itzkoff, an alumnus of Caramoor’s Evnin Rising Stars program. Next, on July 16, flutist Emi Ferguson is joined by harpist Ashley Jackson. The series concludes Aug. 6 with a performance by Boyd Meets Girl, a guitar-cello duo comprising Australian guitarist Rupert Boyd and American cellist Laura Metcalf.
The official opening of Caramoor’s grounds and renowned sound art exhibition is celebrated in a free preseason event, “Soundscapes,” on Sunday, June 5. Performers include percussive dancing duo Caleb Teicher and Nic Gareiss; beatboxer, vocal percussionist and breath artist Dominic “Shodekeh” Talifero. Also featured is an installation by vocalist and composer Raquel Acevedo Klein. In addition, guided tours of the Sonic Innovations sound art exhibition will be offered, with the artists present on-site.
Also, this season a free shuttle from the Metro-North train station in Katonah to and from Caramoor runs before and after every concert.
Also new this year is a 25% package discount available to patrons who purchase tickets to a group of “don’t miss” performances hand-picked by Caramoor performers, Lewis and Schuman.
All concerts are held safely outdoors on the cultural arts destination’s idyllic 80-acre Westchester campus in accordance with local and federal COVID-19 protocols.
For tickets and more information, visit caramoor.org.
