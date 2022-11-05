Joe Matarese Emelin

On the heels of a string of performances throughout the region, well-known New York City stand-up comedian Joe Matarese will be appearing at The Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck Saturday, Nov. 12, where he will be filming his third comedy special, “Mullets & Mixtapes.” The evening will include two performances, 7 and 9 p.m.

During the pandemic, Matarese, who lives in New Rochelle, had been producing and performing in monthly shows under the tent at Jackie B’s restaurant on Garth Road in Scarsdale and earlier this year he helped turn Jackie B’s party room into the B-Side Comedy Club.

