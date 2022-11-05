On the heels of a string of performances throughout the region, well-known New York City stand-up comedian Joe Matarese will be appearing at The Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck Saturday, Nov. 12, where he will be filming his third comedy special, “Mullets & Mixtapes.” The evening will include two performances, 7 and 9 p.m.
During the pandemic, Matarese, who lives in New Rochelle, had been producing and performing in monthly shows under the tent at Jackie B’s restaurant on Garth Road in Scarsdale and earlier this year he helped turn Jackie B’s party room into the B-Side Comedy Club.
The new stand-up show by Matarese is a nostalgic reflection on his life growing up in the 1980s, and the stark differences between childhood then and now. From mullets and mixtapes to social media and screen time, Matarese explores the many ways in which childhood and parenting have changed over the years, a subject matter he knows well as a father of two. The routine will be featured in Matarese’s third comedy special, premiering later this year.
Matarese, now 55, began his comedy career at age 19 and has since made appearances on the most sought after TV and radio shows. His credits include specials on Amazon and appearances on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “America’s Got Talent,” Comedy Central, “The Howard Stern Show” and “WTF with Marc Maron.”
