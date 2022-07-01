Living in suburban Westchester County, one might be surprised to learn there is a wolf refuge just 40 minutes to the north of Scarsdale. The Wolf Conservation Center (WCC) tucked away on Buck Run Street in South Salem, open by appointment, teaches people about wolves, their relationship to the environment and the human role in protecting their future, according to its website description, and prior to the pandemic, Scarsdale students came nose to nose with a gray wolf through the center’s visiting school education programs.
The center’s newest residents aren’t your average wolf pups — they’re part of North America’s most endangered subspecies of wolf, and one of them could help bring her species back from the brink of extinction.
At just nine days old, Crumbo, a Mexican gray wolf, traveled all the way from South Salem to the wilds of New Mexico, where WCC volunteers helped safely place her into a wild wolf pack.
The pup was bred as part of the Mexican gray wolf Species Survival Program (SSP), an initiative through the governments of the U.S. and Mexico to grow this endangered population by breeding wolves in captivity and placing them into Mexican gray wolf dens in the wild.
Crumbo is one of 11 wolf pups from captive facilities across the U.S. that were placed into the wild this year through this hybrid method, known as cross-fostering.
For WCC curator Rebecca Bose, who helped fly Crumbo to New Mexico on May 12, the cross-foster is a major step forward, reinvigorating wild populations with as little human interference as possible.
“Once (the pup) is in this wild litter, they’re raising a wild wolf and they have no human experience, which is why this process is really gold when it comes to releasing wolves,” Bose said. “Putting a puppy in the wild and having it raised as a wild wolf — you can’t get much better than that.”
Mexican gray wolves nearly went extinct in the early 1900s when the U.S. government and private farmers began hunting and trapping the animals, who were threatening farmers by hunting their livestock.
While the species is still critically endangered, with a minimum of 196 wolves documented in the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area at the end of 2021, the population is on the rise. This year saw a 5% increase from the 2020 population of 183 wolves, marking a sixth consecutive year of population growth.
Yet the revival process is not as simple as it may seem. According to Bose, the current Mexican gray wolf population stems from just seven founding animals, meaning the species suffers from a lack of genetic diversity.
Breeding and cross-fostering wolves that are as genetically different as possible is essential to the species’ survival, she said.
“The care, planning and teamwork that went into this year’s cross-fostering is remarkable,” said Ed Davis, biologist with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in a recent press release. “Many contributed to the success of this year’s efforts, including interns, biologists, veterinarians, captive facility staff and individuals that provided flight support. It will take all of us continuing to work together to achieve greater genetic diversity in the wild population.”
Planning for this year’s cross-fostering program began as early as July 2021, Bose said. Participants in the SSP began by placing genetic data from their Mexican gray wolves into a computer system, which calculated which wolves were most genetically different and would make the best pairing to breed together.
Based on this data, the WCC placed two of their Mexican gray wolves together last summer in preparation for breeding season, which took place from January to March of this year.
On May 3, Mexican gray wolf Trumpet gave birth at the WCC to a litter of three wolf pups. Through more genetic testing, they determined that one of these wolf pups, Crumbo, would be the most genetically suited to being placed into the wild.
This WCC pup was paired with another wolf pup from the El Paso Zoo. Together, the two pups were matched with a recent Mexican gray wolf litter in New Mexico’s Iron Creek Pack, which USFWS biologists identified through GPS tracking.
In a separate press release, Jim deVos, Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Mexican Wolf coordinator, said this year’s total of 11 cross-fostered wolves was a bit below the target for the number of wolves they would like to see entering the wild.
Since both wild and cross-fostered wolf pups have a 50% chance of survival through their first year of life, raising as many pups as possible is important for the program. However, there are many logistical challenges that lead to variation in how many wolves are cross-fostered into wild packs each year, Bose said. “Our litter could be too small, our female could lose her litter, or we could get out to the wild and the wild litter could be nonexistent,” she said, citing some of the potential pitfalls.
Still, the successful cross-fostering of this year’s wolf pups adds to the species’ growing gene pool, bringing the total of cross-fostered wolves since the start of the program to 83.
This is also the WCC’s second cross-fostered Mexican gray wolf pup to enter the wild. The first was placed in 2019.
The other two wolf pups from this year’s WCC litter, now around five weeks old, are thriving with mom Trumpet and growing rapidly, said Bose. Those two will remain in captivity, where they will hopefully grow up to become a part of the Species Survival Program and raise their own offspring for cross-fostering.
The WCC also monitors the pups’ development on live webcams, which are available for the public to watch online at the center’s website, nywolf.org. WCC has a huge social media following, including over 5 million followers on Facebook.
Bose said cross-fostering a young wolf pup into the wild can raise many questions for visitors and followers. For instance, some might be upset that the process requires pups to be taken from their mothers. Yet it also represents an opportunity to inform the public on why cross-fostering is actually beneficial and helps the species survive. Raising this awareness is crucial to the WCC mission, said Executive Director Maggie Howell.
“[Social media] can be a great way to show that, other than how gorgeous they are, wolves are actually really similar to humans,” she said. “Wolves are very family-oriented, everything they do is about family. And that’s exactly what we’re trying to do with little Crumbo — building family.”
