Club Havana photo Tarrytown Ballet Hispanico

Club Havana

 Paula Lobo Photo

Ballet Hispánico’s performance of three works from its acclaimed repertoire at the Tarrytown Music Hall next Saturday, Oct. 1 comes in the middle of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It also marks the launch of the 60th season for RiverArts, which, together with the theater, is co-presenting the event.

Premier ticket holders will be able to attend a post-performance salsa dance party where they can mix and mingle with Ballet Hispánico’s 12 dancers and the company’s artistic director, Eduardo Vilaro. Themed refreshments will be served.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.