Ballet Hispánico’s performance of three works from its acclaimed repertoire at the Tarrytown Music Hall next Saturday, Oct. 1 comes in the middle of National Hispanic Heritage Month. It also marks the launch of the 60th season for RiverArts, which, together with the theater, is co-presenting the event.
Premier ticket holders will be able to attend a post-performance salsa dance party where they can mix and mingle with Ballet Hispánico’s 12 dancers and the company’s artistic director, Eduardo Vilaro. Themed refreshments will be served.
“I love that Ballet Hispánico will be performing for my community,” Vilaro, an Irvington resident, said. “I also love that I have been able to reconnect with Maxine [Sherman], whom I knew when she was dancing with Martha Graham.”
Sherman, a resident of Hastings, is the dance concert producer for RiverArts.
She expressed pleasure that, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RiverArts will resume its annual live presentation of an outstanding dance troupe.
“I’m especially grateful to the Tarrytown Music Hall for donating the use of the theater,” Sherman said. “This allowed us to bring Ballet Hispánico’s full company of dancers for the performance. And I am pleased that we have expanded RiverArts’ presence to Tarrytown through our outreach efforts, especially with such a diverse program. We [as a nation] are very divided at the moment, and I firmly believe that it is the arts — the sharing of culture and diversity — that will unite us.”
Vilaro described the Oct. 1 program as an “exciting journey” that showcases the cultural influences on Ballet Hispánico. “‘Linea Recta,’ choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, features gorgeous flamenco dancing with gorgeous guitar,” Vilaro said. “‘Con Brazos Abiertos,’ choreographed by Michelle Manzanales, is a beautiful work about what it means to be an immigrant. And ‘Club Havana,’ by Pedro Ruiz, is a wonderful combination of Afro-Cuban, the mambo, the rumba, and classic ballet lines, set in a glamorous 1960s nightclub.
“It is so fitting that we are doing ‘Linea Recta’ — which translates as ‘straight line’ — as that is what our founder, Tina Ramirez, was all about,” he continued. “In this performance we will be celebrating the legacy of a trailblazer who placed the passion and talent of Latinx and Hispanic dancers front and center on the arts landscape.”
Ramirez passed away on Sept. 6, at age 92. A National Medal of Arts recipient, she founded Ballet Hispánico in 1970 as a “place that focused on providing a haven for Black and Brown Latinx youth and their families seeking an artistic place and cultural sanctuary,” according to the RiverArts press release. In the years following its inception, Ballet Hispánico has performed throughout the U.S. and around the world. The company’s New York headquarters houses a dance school and state-of-the-art studio spaces. “Putting this event on has been very serendipitous,” RiverArts executive director Josh Suniewick said. “Maxine knew Eduardo and thus we have Ballet Hispánico in National Hispanic Heritage Month. Then the Tarrytown Music Hall became our collaborator for the evening. Tarrytown-Sleepy Hollow have been part of RiverArts’ strategic expansion plan for over five years. It is great that everything came together so that we can treat the community to a program we know they will love and appreciate.”
Tickets to the Oct. 1 show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3rewoCh, and will also be available at the Music Hall box office, 13 Main St., during the three hours preceding the performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.