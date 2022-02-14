The Lyndhurst mansion in Tarrytown and Glenview mansion in Yonkers proved to be ideal locations for “The Gilded Age,” the new HBO drama created, written and produced by Julian Fellowes of “Downton Abbey” fame. The nine-episode series premiered Monday, Jan. 24.
In addition to the opulent look of that era — 1880s New York — both properties have a history that coincides with the fictional storyline of “The Gilded Age” — old money’s friction with the newly rich. This is especially true of Lyndhurst, which was bought in 1880 by Jay Gould, who was known as a robber baron. Glenview’s owner, John Bond Trevor, made his money as a stockbroker on Wall Street.
The series’ old-monied central characters are Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, played by Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon, respectively. The nouveau riche are George and Bertha Russell, portrayed by Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon. Another major figure is Marian Brook, played by Louisa Jacobson, who moves to New York to live with her aunts upon the death of her father. The first episode reflected another Fellowes trademark — lead characters in sumptuous costumes.
To recapture the 1880s look of East 61st Street, where the protagonists live in Manhattan, the filmmakers traveled to upstate Troy. In addition, interior scenes were filmed on sound stages.
“We were contacted late in 2019 and then in 2020 just before the pandemic hit,” said Samantha Hoover, deputy director for advancement, communication, and administration at the Hudson River Museum, which owns Glenview. The mansion was the original home of the museum, which was founded in 1948. “There were lots of meetings, lots of decision-making. Julian Fellowes even came to look things over. Filming took place in April 2021.”
“They were all so complimentary about Glenview, and of course we did a lot of polishing and waxing,” said Laura Vookles, chair of the museum’s curatorial department. “They focused on our exquisite interiors and filmed in six rooms, including the dining, library and sitting rooms, and used all but one painting that is normally on view.”
“It was very exciting to see our Grand Hall when Mrs. Astor [played by Donna Murphy] walks down the stairway in the first episode,” Vookles added. “You can also see the beautiful original newel post lamps that were recently restored.”
Vookles went on to explain that Trevor and others of his time were influenced by the 1876 Centennial Exhibition held in Philadelphia.
“They were very much of the moment,” she said. “Fireplaces and encaustic tiles were big at the exhibition, and Glenview has both.”
While Hoover and Vookles were limited in discussing what they know about the plot of “The Gilded Age” due to a nondisclosure agreement, they could share that Glenview is meant to be Mrs. Astor’s home, or at least a part of her home.
Howard Zar, executive director of Lyndhurst, is not surprised that the character George Russell seems a bit like the robber baron who inhabited the mansion with his family.
“Julian Fellowes loosely bases the characters and incidents in his fictional dramas on actual historical characters and events,” Zar said. “In 2015, after it had been announced that Fellowes was going to do a series on the American Gilded Age, I met with him in London and gave him books on the Gould family and Lyndhurst, as Jay Gould had been one of the most important financiers following the Civil War.
“His ruthlessness put him at odds with the Astor and Vanderbilt families that ruled New York society,” he continued. “When you look at the leading characters in ‘The Gilded Age,’ George and Bertha Russell are the new money interlopers that play the villains. George Russell seems to be loosely based on Jay Gould and the actor, Morgan Spector, actually resembles the historical photographs and paintings of Jay Gould.”
Both the interior of the Lyndhurst mansion and the grounds are used in the series, and often in unexpected ways. Zar pointed out that, in the first episode of “The Gilded Age,” the opening shot in Central Park was filmed at Lyndhurst, as were later carriage scenes that include Lyndhurst’s greenhouse. The ferry terminal is based on the bowling alley building at Lyndhurst. The mansion’s interior will be featured in episode three, although not the exterior.
Both Lyndhurst, conceived in 1838 and completed in 1842, and Glenview, which was built in 1877, are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Both were saved from the fate of other mansions and estates along the Hudson.
Lyndhurst’s last owners — Gould’s daughters Helen and Anna, the Duchess of Talleyrand-Perigord — adored their father and preserved it in his honor, according to Zar.
In 1923, the city of Yonkers bought Glenview to use as a museum, before it was to be auctioned off for development. The museum was founded in 1919 and was moved to Glenview in 1924.
Glenview offers 45-minute guided tours of its six fully restored period rooms Thursdays and Fridays at 1 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 1 and 3 p.m. Lyndhurst is open to the public from April through December and for special events — exhibitions, concerts, theater performances, lectures and more — throughout the year.
