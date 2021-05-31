By day, she produces political stories and breaking news for CNN’s biggest names. By night, she writes Lifetime thrillers that draw viewers in, hooking them until the very end.
For Elizabeth Stuart, Scarsdale High School Class of ’99, this double life is all in a day’s work. Her fourth made-for-TV movie, “The Perfect Wedding,” airs on Lifetime Movie Network on June 3 at 8 p.m.
“I’ve always loved writing. It’s why I wanted to be a journalist,” said Stuart. “When a friend and former colleague asked me a few years ago if I wanted to try and write a screenplay with her, my answer immediately was ‘yes.’”
That friend, NBC Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning, has served as co-writer, collaborator and overall inspiration to Stuart on her projects.
Over the past several years, Stuart and Canning have co-written other Lifetime titles including “A Daughter’s Revenge,” “Double Mommy” and “Home Abduction.” They also co-wrote “The Perfect Wedding,” which Stuart said is loosely based on her multiple experiences as a bridesmaid.
“I just had this image of the ultimate, terrible bridesmaid who wanted to ruin everything. This movie is the first one that I developed the concept on my own, which is exciting,” said Stuart.
For those wondering how she juggles screenwriting on top of a busy career as a senior producer at CNN’s New York bureau, Stuart said lots of time in airports and hotels helped.
“I would pull out my laptop while I was waiting for a flight, or even during a flight, to cover a story for CNN. There was a lot of downtime in my hotel rooms in the evenings, too. It’s been a little tougher working from home, so I just have to stay organized with my time. Even before COVID, some of the stories I’ve covered have been emotionally difficult, like natural disasters and mass shootings. I can get into these screenplays and just shut everything else out,” Stuart said.
At SHS, Stuart wrote for The Maroon and was president of the SHS Drama Club. After graduating, she attended New York University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and dramatic literature. After several internships at TV networks during college, she landed a job as a desk assistant for NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.
“I’d considered becoming a reporter and being on-camera while I was in college, but I found the behind the scenes stuff to be so fun and creative. And then I got this huge opportunity with an amazing job in New York City at a network right after graduating. Working in a newsroom with Tom Brokaw every day at 21 years old was like a master class,” she said.
After a year at NBC, Stuart spent nearly nine years at ABC News, working her way up the ranks at World News and Nightline, where she won two Edward R. Murrow Awards and a George Foster Peabody Award, all for breaking news coverage.
Nightline is also where Stuart first worked with Canning. “We always worked really well together because we both work really hard,” said Stuart. “After a few years, she went to NBC and then I went to CNN, but we stayed in touch often.”
Since 2013, Stuart has worked at CNN, coming on board to help launch its morning program New Day. There, she produced special projects for anchors Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota, including Cuomo’s interviews with 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, several presidential debates and the 2016 Republican National Convention. At CNN, she’s earned two Emmy nominations and won two more Murrow awards.
She currently produces for CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel, including coverage of the audio tapes of former President Donald Trump’s interviews with journalist Bob Woodward, both of Trump’s impeachment trials and the 2020 presidential election.
“Election Day turned into Election Week in 2020, as we all know,” she said. “I think I worked on 40 hours of live TV that week, and slept for about 12. But it was exciting!”
For now, Stuart will continue pursuing both journalism and screenwriting, which she sees as the perfect blend. She has two more movies in production and many more ideas ready to go.
“I have a front seat to history at my job, which is something I take seriously everyday,” said Stuart. “That I get to open my mind and be creative and write these fun thrillers on top of all that, is really the icing on the cake.”
