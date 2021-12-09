For Scarsdale’s Jordan Cascade, Sam Friedman, Jake Lubin and Jeremy Suzman, the third time truly is a charm. Their most recent film, “The Kiss Script,” stands out by far compared to their previous two collaborations.
Under the Hazel Witch Productions umbrella, Cascade and Lubin had first made “Scenes from a New Normal,” a Scarsdale-centric COVID-19 documentary, in the spring of 2020, but the group since moved on to a combination of writing, producing, directing and acting in the 10-minute drama “The Boy on the Moon,” the 18-minute thriller “In Spades,” and now the 23-minute romantic comedy “The Kiss Script,” their most ambitious, rewarding and professional undertaking that was recently released on YouTube.
“This was the culmination of what we learned over the past two films,” Lubin said. “I feel like we’ve figured it out, gotten better at everything we wanted to. So much of this film came from spending more time on it than we had for the previous two. We really got it together.”
The larger group came together after Josh Shelov, an Emmy-winning screenwriter and filmmaker and 1989 Scarsdale grad, asked Friedman to get a group of students together to teach a virtual storytelling camp during the spring of 2020 when the pandemic hit, and Friedman first reached out to his ultimate teammate Lubin, who helped recruit more students. The guys got talking in June and decided to work on the first two projects with Cascade and Suzman in 2020. They were pleased with the results, but knew their best was yet to come.
For Friedman, a sophomore film major at Northwestern University, “The Kiss Script” was a unique project because he not only directed it, but he wrote it, too, based on a story idea he, Stephen Greenberg and Lubin came up with.
The basis of the film is students making a film for a school project: “‘The Kiss Script’ is a teen comedy about Stephen, a high school film nerd with a struggling love life. When his buddies have the idea to write Stephen and his longtime crush into a rom-com together for their film class, the boys must go to questionable extremes to keep the project — and Stephen’s chances for love — afloat.”
It started out as project for a Northwestern summer program where Friedman was roommates with Greenberg, now a freshman at the school, that never got made, but it was floating around for Friedman, who finally wrote a script for it and reassembled the troops this past June to start pre-production, with filming in late July/early August over four sleepless days and nights. The 23-minute film that cost less than $500 to make underwent several months of editing by Friedman and Lubin after getting feedback from “trusted friends, family, industry professionals,” according to Friedman, as they shaved about five minutes off the original draft to get to the final product.
“It was definitely our biggest undertaking,” Friedman said. “I had directed things in the past, but this was the first time I directed something I wrote. It was my baby the whole time, which was great, though it was pretty hard. It’s the longest one for sure, so it took the longest to edit and it was a different style compared to previous things we’ve done.”
Though there was a script for the first half of what Friedman calls the “genre-bending” film that goes from comedy to drama from the first half to the second, the production team decided to go with a more improvisational approach after the actors spent time working together and gelling. That main first half scene features Lubin, Greenberg and Zach Loeser.
“The actors did a great job and that helped us to make something that felt pretty true to teenagers just messing around and brainstorming,” Friedman said. “That, coupled with the editing, made that work.”
Lubin, a Scarsdale High School senior, said “The Kiss Script” was the right challenge at the right time as the group was looking to “test ourselves.” They were told how hard making a comedy would be — like people were “warning them” — but Lubin saw that as “another motivating factor.”
“We wanted to just try it out and see what we could do with it and we’re really happy with how it turned out,” he said. Was it hard? “It really was,” Lubin admitted.
“A lot of people say when you’re looking for an idea to write what you know, and what could be more true to what we know than making a film as teenagers who don’t know that much about film and don’t have that many resources?” Lubin said. “This was the perfect illustration of what our lives are like and what drives us. Making that into a film felt extremely natural.”
Lubin acted in “Boy on the Moon” alongside Greenberg, and while he wasn’t originally cast in this one, he ended up being the lead role. Friedman had written the main character for Greenberg, but Greenberg wanted to have a more comedic role. Once the producers realized that Lubin would be the best fit since he had a previous relationship with co-stars Greenberg and Loeser, they were off and running. Not only was the chemistry a hit, but Lubin had much improved from the previous film in which he had been overusing his hands.
“In terms of acting as a producer and working with the story as an actor, I think that actually really informed my ability to play into that performance,” Lubin said. “I felt I knew the story as well as anyone could.”
That decision also helped them cast the lead female. Since it involved a brief kiss, Lubin’s girlfriend of two years, Alexandra Tretler, despite no acting experience, agreed to join the cast, perhaps so no one else would be kissing her man. “That actually was a large part of it, too,” Lubin joked, before saying, “Her performance turned out great. She was willing to take a chance, a risk.”
They shot the short kiss scene no more than seven times and it’s been extremely popular as the analytics prove it is, according to Lubin, “the most rewatched part of the film.”
Though she’d never been involved in one of the projects, Tretler has always seen the process of making the films from behind the scenes and said her on-screen debut was “sort of spontaneous, but a lot of fun.”
Knowing how much time and energy the group spends on its films, how much pride they take in them, Tretler knew how important her participation would be.
“We have chemistry together in real life and that helped bring the film to life,” she said. “I think I was a little nervous, but you see this in movies all the time. Once we knew it was going to happen, it was ‘let’s make the most of it, let’s have fun.’”
Tretler has not been bitten by the acting bug, but said she might be more interested in learning more of the behind-the-scenes action going forward. “It was really nice to see people come together,” she said. “The dynamic was great. It was a good group of people. All of us are different ages, but we all got along very well. We’re also very different people, which I think worked well in the film. Getting closer on set was an experience I didn’t expect to have. It was rewarding in the end to meet all these new people.”
Friedman had been making films, mostly documentaries, on his own since middle school, mostly because he didn’t have anyone to work with, despite looking even beyond the borders of Scarsdale. Having this group of fellow Scarsdalians — Greenberg is the only outsider from Connecticut — has helped all of them take their craft to the next level and most of them are still only upperclassmen in high school.
“It’s great to be able to rely on people, to find people who are as ambitious as I am,” Friedman said. “It gets frustrating when you have to push kids to get something done, but they’re doing it as well, so we’re all really chipping in. It’s a very candid relationship. We’re very honest with each other. We go around the BS and give our honest opinions. And we challenge each other often.”
The next challenge is submitting the film to festivals. The group has been screened and won awards at festivals for past projects, but many festivals won’t take an entry that has already been made public. The producers knew that when they posted the film on YouTube, but they just wanted to put it out there once it was ready. They wanted their art released into the world.
With their best story, their best production quality and their finest acting compared to their previous films — “And we do love those films,” Lubin said — they made a movie that is “pretty indistinguishable from something you might see on TV,” according to Lubin. “I think it could pass for something that would be streamed on TV. It’s not blurry, the lighting actually is purposeful and you can see the intention in what we’re doing and I’m really proud of that. It looks as professional as we possibly could have done given what we had.”
Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown in March 2020, Lubin had just received school government approval for a film club at the high school as he, like Friedman, was looking to connect with fellow budding industry enthusiasts. Soon enough they had assembled a core of dedicated filmmakers.
“I think we found an amazing group of kids and it’s much better than I ever could have anticipated,” Lubin said. “We’ve learned an incredible amount from one another and I love working with them.”
Watch “Boy on the Moon” (https://bit.ly/3rSroVo), “In Spades” (https://bit.ly/3dDBxNm) and “The Kiss Script” (https://bit.ly/31GCLVu).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.