Botanical displays will highlight and harmonize with the opulent interiors of a historic mansion during Lyndhurst’s annual flower show this weekend, April 15-16, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
On Friday, April 14, there will be a preview party for Lyndhurst members from 6-8 p.m., sponsored by Sunnyside Federal Savings & Loan.
Preview party attendees will have the opportunity to win one of two floral basketballs designed by former President Obama’s portraitist, Kehinde Wiley, which will be in the Grand Picture Gallery.
The show will consist of 17 installations by oral designers from Westchester County, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. Many installations will combine old and new, including oral crowns designed by artist Joshua Werber placed on mannequins wearing 1920s flapper dresses belonging to Lyndhurst’s last owner, Anna Gould, Duchess of Talleyrand.
The installations will also include Au Ciel’s oral-based tablescape in the parlor and Sourabh Gupta Designs’ paper flowers in the dining room.
New this year, the Grand Picture Gallery will feature installations from contemporary Hudson Valley artists Susan Wides, Jim Holl, and Wiley, who work with or are inspired by orals.
Outside the mansion, contemporary artist Becca Van K will exhibit 1950s folding lawn chairs reworked with macramé and faux fur placed alongside Lyndhurst’s 19th-century cast-iron garden furniture.
In the Carriage House, a botanical market of 13 vendors will offer items by artisans, florists, and boutiques such as flowers, plants, terrariums, and ceramic vessels. In the Grand Picture Gallery, Bonhams Skinner will preview jewelry to be featured in their spring auctions.
Free activities will be available throughout the property: Dried Flower Play, April 15, 1 p.m.; Mini Terrariums, April 15, 3 p.m.; Carnivorous Plant Mini Garden, April 16, 1 p.m.; Japanese Moss Balls, April 16, 3 p.m.; Walk + Tour with the Rock Garden Society, April 15-16, 11:30 a.m.; Walk + Tour with arborist Justin Rawson, April 15-16, 2 p.m.
Admission costs $30 for adults; $28 for seniors, AAA members, military, and students; and $18 for youth ages 6-16. Admission is free for children age 5 and younger. For tickets, visit Lyndhurst.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.