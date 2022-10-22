The Armour-Stiner Octagon House, the historic eight-sided building in Irvington, lends itself to thoughts of the supernatural, especially at this time of year. With that in mind, the landmark is upping its game this month by offering visitors a chance to witness ghostly visions in person.
Starting Oct. 21 and continuing through Halloween, Octagon House at 45 West Clinton Ave. is presenting “The Lady in White,” a 90-minute, interactive tour and performance based on a short story written by Carl Carmer that was published in his 1956 collection, “The Screaming Ghost.”
Carmer, an author, poet and historian, owned the Octagon House from 1940 until his death in 1976. When Carmer died, Octagon House, which was built in 1859-60 and expanded during the 1870s, became the property of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The trust’s managers realized that restoring the structure was beyond their budget, so they sold it in 1978 to its current owner, preservationist architect Joseph Pell Lombardi.
Lombardi has spent decades bringing the world’s only domed octagonal residence back to its former glory. In 2019, after the village of Irvington passed a law allowing owners to operate their homes as museums, the Lombardi family started offering tours.
For Halloween and Christmas, the hosts pull out all the stops, decorating the house for special tours. Last October, they premiered their “Myths and Mysteries” tour, which returns this month. But for a bone-chillingly enhanced experience, the new “The Lady in White” program is more than a simple tour. As guests proceed through the house, they will find themselves inside a dramatized retelling of Carmer’s tale of a doomed bride who was a (fictitious) early resident of the house. She fell in love with an unsuitable fellow, and they eloped by steamship down the Hudson. Both perished when the boiler of the steamship caught fire. The ghostly bride returned to the Octagon House, where she remained, waiting forever for the spirit of her bridegroom to join her.
According to Michael Lombardi, the son of the owner, who manages the Octagon House along with his wife, Jessica, Carmer’s tale would have been based in part upon historical fact. “There are numerous stories of these tragic accidents of these steamships up the Hudson River,” he said. “I think that’s where Carmer got this information.”
The ghost story reveals itself as the audience is led through the house. “We’re very fortunate that two of our docents are actresses [Westchester residents Kelly Kirby and Kathy Files DiBiasi],” Lombardi said. “Through the years they’ve told the story that Carmer wrote many times. We thought it would be fun to expand that, and make it so that rather than a static story, it unfolds throughout the tour. We thought that would be a wonderful, dynamic way of telling the story.”
In Carmer’s tale, the spectral bride trails the smell of lilacs behind her. “We have a very, very old lilac tree that keeps on blooming every year. It keeps on self-sustaining,” he said. “It’s quite possible that the lilac tree was already there when Carmer owned it.”
Carmer’s granddaughter, Jennifer Carlson, wrote in a letter to a local newspaper in 2021 that it was “true that the house is definitely haunted.” Carlson, a resident of Danbury, Connecticut, maintained that there was never a ghost in the Octagon House that left the smell of lilacs. But, she said, “The real story is, in the evening, just about sunset, the smell of sweet tobacco smoke can be followed down the staircase and into what the family called the parlor. It roams through the parlor and back up the stairs until everyone has gone to bed.” Carlson wrote that she and several members of her family had had “firsthand experiences with the entity, who they refer to as “The Captain,” and that there was a second ghost that walked around the widow’s walk at night.
Will ticket-holders see any apparitions other than those on the program? “The more open the visitor, the more potential for their own experience,” Lombardi said. He added that although the house is decorated for fall and Halloween, it’s “not a haunted house experience” like traditional spine-tingling attractions.
The event does, however, offer the opportunity to learn more about the so-called “connection” between the Octagon House and the spirit world. The most intriguing of these is its so-called “cabinet of curiosities,” a room devoted to the display of natural history items that sometimes cross over the line from the intriguing to the macabre. The installation was curated by Ryan Matthew Cohn, co-founder of the Oddities Flea Market.
Tickets to Octagon House’s “The Lady in White” are $39 at armourstiner.com. The interactive tour and performance involves moving throughout the house, including climbing stairs. This event is recommended for audiences 12 and up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.