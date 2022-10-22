Cabinet of Curiosities Octagon House photo

Part of the “Cabinet of Curiosities” room at the Octagon House.

 Contributed Photo

The Armour-Stiner Octagon House, the historic eight-sided building in Irvington, lends itself to thoughts of the supernatural, especially at this time of year. With that in mind, the landmark is upping its game this month by offering visitors a chance to witness ghostly visions in person.

Starting Oct. 21 and continuing through Halloween, Octagon House at 45 West Clinton Ave. is presenting “The Lady in White,” a 90-minute, interactive tour and performance based on a short story written by Carl Carmer that was published in his 1956 collection, “The Screaming Ghost.”

