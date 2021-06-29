In his will, George Washington included an order to free his enslaved people upon his wife’s death. Christmas Eve, 1800: George Washington is dead, Martha is battling a wicked fever, and those who have been held in bondage at Mount Vernon wait for the end to come, and the promised hour of liberation. As the night goes on, Martha moves through a fever dream of dizzying theatricality, exploring the hideous and enduring ramifications of America’s original sin.
That is the basis of “The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” by James Ijames and directed by Taylor Reynolds. The production, which begins June 24, has its opening night on June 26 and will run through July 30 as the first in the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival’s 2021 summer season at Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison.
Those who are new to the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (HVSF) will discover a unique experience: performances take place in the company’s signature open-air tent and audiences are welcome to engage in preshow picnicking on the grounds with breathtaking Hudson River vistas as the backdrop.
Aside from its stunning beauty, the venue meets all CDC pandemic-related guidelines for public settings. In addition, the HVSF implemented its own health and safety measures, including timed entry, required face coverings for all staff and attendees, a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination, distanced seating and limited capacity.
“We are thrilled to be among the first in New York to safely welcome both this fantastic company of actors and our dearly missed audience members back to the Theatre Tent,” Artistic Director Davis McCallum was quoted in a press release announcing the 2021 season. “Our open-air tradition gives us the opportunity to safely celebrate a farewell season at Boscobel featuring two full-scale productions that speak to the past, present and future. We are looking forward to seeing the community come to life once again this summer.”
Following the debut production this month, the season will continue with William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” directed by Ryan Quinn. Performances begin Aug. 5, with opening night set for Saturday, Aug. 7. In the HVSF version, Prospero has been exiled from his Dukedom in Milan for 12 years, but as the time has come for a final reckoning, he weaves a spell to draw his enemies to his enchanted island. Believed by many to be Shakespeare’s final play, the exuberant and poignant romance is a fitting grand finale to HVSF’s 34-year tenure at Boscobel. The transcendent story brings new meaning to the phrase “social distancing” and thrums with the deep human need for connection and community. “The Tempest” will play through Sept. 4.
A new genre for the troupe this season is a radio play of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” which was shared with partner schools as an audio play this spring. It is available to the general public as streaming audio through June 20 for free, with a suggested $10 donation per listener to support HVSF’s education programs.
Directed and adapted for young audiences by Raz Golden, the audio drama is inspired by his work on the creative team for The Public Theater’s podcast adaptation of “Richard II.” The classic story charts the extremes of ambition and guilt and the disruption of the natural order. With our world having been in a state of upheaval for the past 18 months, this reexamination of Shakespeare’s play will speak directly to the cultural moment and illuminate a harrowing psychological descent into darkness.
“The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington” and “The Tempest” will also be both filmed and made available to stream online.
This will be HVSF’s final season on the grounds of Boscobel House and Gardens, and beginning in 2022, HVSF will move to the company’s first permanent home of almost 100 acres of river view land in Philipstown, New York.
For tickets and to learn more about the performances and the company, visit hvshakespeare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.