Before COVID-19 became 2020’s boldface shocker, Americans were fixated on another story: the college admissions scandal. The public first got wind of the tawdry tale in the spring of 2019, when U.S. federal prosecutors announced their investigation into the matter, code-named Operation Varsity Blues.
Dozens of parents were accused of spending millions in bribes to help their children get into elite schools such as Stanford and Yale. Also ensnared were some college athletic coaches, along with college consultant William Singer. In all, more than 50 people faced charges.
While two famous actresses — Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin — were associated with the scheme, two other women teamed up to cover the story for The Wall Street Journal: veteran reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. Ultimately, they decided to write a book about the case, and the result of their efforts, “Unacceptable,”was published in July.
Korn and Levitz will lead a free virtual discussion of the book and scandal Thursday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m., courtesy of Friends of the Scarsdale Library.
Korn, who lives in Brooklyn, has two theories as to why the story behind the book is so riveting. “One, people like to gawk at the rich and famous doing bad things, so there’s always going to be that kind of voyeuristic element to it,” she said. “But I think the scandal really exposed something that is very prevalent in so many communities around the country, including many parts of Westchester or Long Island where I grew up, of having a somewhat warped world view of what makes success and how to get there. There’s a very short list of colleges that a lot of families have deemed acceptable destinations for their teens, and it’s this high stakes, high anxiety thing.”
Levitz, who resides outside of Boston, also got an inside look into this pressured world. “There was a private school director who told us what he noticed is that a lot of parents had become so invested in their kids’ success, and they saw it as a reflection of them[selves],” she said. “They actually would almost take it harder than the kid to not get into a particular school. And the teens were almost more resilient than the parents.”
Certainly, parents have always wanted the best for their kids. But what drove the mothers and fathers in this case to such extremes? Levitz partly blames the times we live in. Policy changes at colleges, for instance, resulted in huge waves of kids applying to many schools, “so it seemed, certainly felt, more competitive to a lot of people,” she explained. “And then there was more economic division … I think there are a lot of communities where people are very much surrounded by other people who are like them.”
This environment, Levitz said, created an echo chamber.
“Everyone around them seemed in their mind, I’m sure, to be aiming for a very particular set of markers of success,” she said. “So maybe it’s a reflection of parenting, a reflection on society and the kind of insularity” people can get mired in.
If this all sounds not just sad, but a little familiar as well, Korn is not surprised. “I found myself relating to some of the parents and challenges of some of these individuals who were charged in the case,” she said. “And that’s hard, a hard thing to admit, but I think a lot of readers would see themselves, at least a little bit in some way — these insecurities, this competition, this ‘Am I doing everything I possibly can for my child?’ ‘Should I be doing more?’ ‘What should I be doing?’ ‘Which experts should I listen to?’”
As Operation Varsity Blues became public and parents were named, many wondered if the defendants’ children would be prosecuted as well. Ultimately, the kids were spared. “The prosecutor said over and over that the parents were the drivers [of the scheme]. They are the ones running the show,” Korn explained. “For the most part, the students weren’t calling the shots on this, or even aware of what was happening. Singer and his team would often submit the final application for a family, so the student may never have even seen what was written in the essay that was sent to the school.”
The guilt, then, lies with the adults, and the question is whether they accept it. Korn and Levitz interviewed about 150 people for their book, including some of the parents charged in the scheme, and the reporters found the answer varies.
“There was a range where some were remorseful and really owned it,” Levitz said, “and there were some that seemed mostly to be upset that they were being thought of badly.”
Also up for speculation is whether the sentences handed down in the case have been harsh enough. Loughlin, for example, will serve two months in prison, while Huffman was sentenced to 14 days.
“I think everyone has a different opinion,” Korn said. “They are going to federal prison, which is not nothing. They are felons now, which is again not nothing. This isn’t like they pay a fine and they go back to their lives. It has lifelong implications to be a felon now.”
For those who would like to get their kids into a top college without resorting to crime, “Unacceptable” features a chapter on maneuvers that can help, and are perfectly legal. But the most important lesson Korn and Levitz hope people take from the book is that parents should broaden their definition of success.
“People should step back and consider a lot of different options for their kids,” Levitz said. “Don’t put so much pressure on this one point in their life. I think there are a lot of kids who are not going to peak in high school. Maybe they’re a B student or simply average at that time, but let them follow that path and then let them blossom a little later. And parents should realize that confidence is kind of earned.”
If you just take away opportunities to build that confidence, Levitz said, “You’re taking away a chance for them to grow, and it ends up hurting them more than helping them.”
