In writing “Westchester: History of an Iconic Suburb,” journalist Robert Marchant of Croton-on-Hudson sought to tell the story of American history in a particular place. “I’m continually fascinated by the way suburbs differentiate themselves from the city … how the wealthy want to be perceived, and how the design and feel of suburbia has evolved over time,” he wrote in an email to the Inquirer for a 2019 article about the book. [https://bit.ly/3kmkn9e].
The book examines four centuries of development in Westchester uncovering “a complex and often surprising narrative of slavery, anti-Semitism, immigration, Jim Crow, silent film stars, suffragettes, gangland violence, political riots, eccentric millionaires, industry and aviation, man-made disasters and assassinations.”
Marchant, a staff reporter at Hearst Media in southern Connecticut and the Greenwich Time newspaper, will discuss his book in a live virtual event March 7 at 3 p.m. presented by The Scarsdale Forum, League of Women Voters of Scarsdale, Scarsdale Historical Society and Scarsdale Public Library.
The event organizers said the program aims to provide an informative and lively dialogue on Westchester’s fascinating and often surprising past. Scarsdale resident Jordan Copeland, a member of the Scarsdale library and historical society’s board of trustees who has researched extensively and given many presentations about the history of Scarsdale, will moderate the discussion.
Every chapter of Marchant’s richly detailed book contains some tidbit that challenges readers’ preconceptions about the county they call home. Bootleg beer flowing through the Yonkers sewer system? A woman’s auxiliary of the Ku Klux Klan in Peekskill? A plan to carve an international United Nations city out of Northern Westchester? Who knew?
Marchant has little to say about government or politics, focusing on social history, memorable events and characters. Subjects that interest him include “slavery, anti-Semitism, immigration, Jim Crow, silent film stars, suffragettes, gangland violence, political riots, eccentric millionaires, industry and aviation, man-made disaster and assassinations.”
Whatever happened in America in the last 400 years likely happened in Westchester.
“Beneath Westchester’s well-planned suburban and natural façade lies a place where civic and moral values clashed and evolved,” writes Marchant. Nowhere was this been more true than in Scarsdale, which is mentioned multiple times in the book. For example, Scarsdale, with its large population of Quakers, was an exception to Westchester County’s dominant Democratic Party, which “was ill at ease with abolition and sought accommodation with southern states.” Responding to the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 that made it a crime to aid runaway slaves, local Quakers helped usher fugitive slaves to Canada through the Underground Railroad. Joseph Carpenter’s house in New Rochelle was a station, the home of his son-in-law Moses Pierce in Pleasantville a second stop and Judge John Jay’s home in Bedford a third stop.
Carpenter created a Black cemetery on Weaver Street near Stratton Road in New Rochelle, near the Scarsdale border. He and his wife are buried there.
“Westchester: History of an Iconic Suburb” may be ordered for $39.95 from McFarlandBooks.com.
The March 7 discussion is open to all members of the public. Admission is free. Registration is required at https://bit.ly/3cAM8Jm.
— Staff report
