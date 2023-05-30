Scarsdale Adult School recently hosted two authors with distinct and often divergent perspectives on diversity, equity and inclusion. The first, Corie Daniels, professor of sociology at Hunter College, is an internationally recognized expert on the internet manifestations of racism. The second, Corie Adjmi, just released her first full-length novel, “The Marriage Box” (May 2023), a coming-of-age story seen through the eyes of a teenage girl thrust suddenly into a tightly knit Syrian Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn.
Over Zoom April 26, Daniels began the discussion of her most recently published book, “Nice White Ladies: The Truth about White Supremacy, Our Role in It, and How We Can Help Dismantle It” (Seal Press, 2021), by quoting its opening: “Nice white ladies and our protection are fundamental to American culture and this fact is destroying all of us.” As she explained further, niceness is a cover for ignoring the pain of others. Similarly, ladyhood requires politeness to the degree of being constrained from speaking up against injustice. To Daniels, nice white ladies are the middle managers of an oppressive system that relies on them to smooth over the hard edges and, in doing so, cause insidious damage.
Born and raised in Texas, Daniels was the youngest child and only daughter in a conservative, racist, white middle class family. The expectation for her was to marry well and enjoy a “country club life” playing tennis while employing a woman of color to clean her house. After leaving her community, Daniels began to grapple with the white privilege “cul de sac of guilt and shame” and has spent the better part of her adulthood rebelling against her own family’s history and beliefs.
Daniels touched upon recent incidents in the news to illustrate her perspective. She discussed the “Central Park Karen” who weaponized 911 by calling the police during a confrontation with a Black man who was birding and had requested that she leash her dog. She also critiqued affirmative action as benefiting white women far more than minorities in terms of diversifying organizations.
Daniels took aim at the billion-dollar wellness industry as geared for white women and laden with pernicious ideas. She elaborated that white women’s role in society has been to manage up to husbands and bosses and power structures and manage down to people of color and children. Being caught in the middle has generated a somatic reaction and the wellness industry is a response to that. Daniels cautions that we should be outraged about the shallow promise of the wellness industry in that our problems will not be fixed by a candle, yoga or a detox diet.
The solution, according to Daniels, is to come together as a society with a collective response, in solidarity with others, to help dismantle the existing white supremacist power structure. She
encouraged white women to take inventory and divest themselves of white dominant spaces and institutions, and to feel free to borrow her standard retort: “I don’t want to be white with you today.”
While Daniels has focused on the role that even well intentioned white women play in perpetuating racism, Adjmi’s novel centers around the pressure on the young white female protagonist to conform and adhere to traditions in order to belong in an insular religious community. In her presentation on May 8, Adjmi drew upon her own life as inspiration for many of the events and characters in the book. Like the protagonist, Adjmi grew up in secular New Orleans before moving to Brooklyn as a teenager and becoming immersed in what was then, to her, an unfamiliar culture. The ideas for the novel percolated for two decades while Adjmi was raising a family and writing short stories.
Adjmi claims to reserve judgment about the Syrian Orthodox Jewish traditions and rituals that include the expectation for women to marry young and prioritize child rearing. However, her novel does provoke conversation and introspection about those values and the conflict between wanting to belong in that patriarchal religious world versus forging a separate, more secular identity. Adjmi herself appears to inhabit both worlds deftly, having married young to a husband who has become increasingly religious even as Adjmi has pursued a college degree and an award-winning professional career that takes her out of her community.
The “marriage box” informing the title of her book is an actual demarcated area of the neighborhood pool where eligible teenage girls congregate on beach chairs to attract suitors within their Syrian Orthodox Jewish community. Metaphorically, the marriage box is simultaneously an alluring club and a constricting prison, to which the protagonist is both attracted and repulsed. The novel explores the tension between inherited beliefs and rituals and the notion of being a good person.
Through her writing, Adjmi explores the role formalized, institutionalized religion plays when the rules do not always mesh with an individual’s beliefs. Choices that women and communities make and the fallout from those decisions generate the plot line, which, though culturally specific, is universally appealing. In sharp contrast to Daniels, Adjmi’s response is to withhold judgment and stay open to the good and bad aspects of the culture, yet both authors encourage introspection and finding ways to improve the culture from within.
