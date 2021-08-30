“I’m in,” you think, as you pick up Sara Arnell’s memoir, “There Will Be Lobster,” assured you’ve been invited to a saucy summer romp of a book. Sunny graphics and ginormous lobster claws on the cover seem to promise glam parties and plenty of A-lister “dish.” But while Arnell — a living legend in the advertising world and one-time editor at Vanity Fair magazine — could have written such a book, she didn’t.
Instead, the Katonah author offers an unsettlingly intimate chronicle of her descent into sadness, self-medication and self-destruction (it is subtitled “Memoir of a Midlife Crisis”) that has already received a groundswell of great reviews and social media support (which bodes well for this being the beach read of choice from Barnstable to Bridgehampton). Midlife or not, readers are identifying with the saga of a divorced empty nester, whose once-brilliant career switched to dimmer mode and whose life purpose was suddenly missing in action. Readers are also strongly identifying with the story’s lobster, but more on that later.
“Notice the lobster is crawling up from the bottom of the cover, cutting into the bucolic sunny scene,” said Arnell, who naturally had full control of every aspect of the book. “It’s a reminder that big challenges will emerge in our happy lives that we must decide to overcome. I wrote the book because whenever I shared what I was going through, like that I couldn’t get out of bed most mornings, a friend would speak of similar experiences and realize there was power in it. Women have always used stories to help each other heal.”
In the book’s forward, she writes, “I went from CEO to CE-OH no she didn’t … It surprised a lot of people.” After a stint at Vanity Fair magazine sharing an office with celebrated diva and fashion journalist André Leon Talley, Arnell spent three decades creating award-winning brand strategies for iconic brands like DKNY, Pepsi (evolving the logo), McDonald’s (collaborating with Justin Timberlake) and Gwyneth Paltrow’s then-new lifestyle brand, Goop, which Arnell and team actually named. But not long after her divorce, her three grown children leaving home and her company dissolving, she found herself in a “surreal and unsustainable limbo,” drinking too much and staying in bed to binge on the “Real Housewives” franchise.
“I’d begun ‘advertising’ myself as this very together, fun, up-for-anything person when I was actually home crying and not telling anyone,” she said. Like anyone would do, she Googled “midlife crisis.”
“233 million search results were listed,” she writes. “At least I’m not alone, I thought.”
After several attempts at healing on a psychic or spiritual level, such as visiting a tarot card reader and getting a tattoo, she sought the services of a well-known medium only to find no one from the spirit world tried to contact her. “This confirmed I was too dead for the dead to bother with,” she writes; Arnell can be very funny.
Ironically, it was after a cancer diagnosis that she began to experience divine intervention. “A feeling of relief, not panic, was enveloping me,” she writes. “I realized I can cure myself, not of the disease perhaps, but I would cure myself of giving [it] power over me.” Not only did she begin meditating, but she had several “chance” encounters with a Buddhist monk who shared with her his own momentous decision to change his life and leave monastic life.
‘“One day I took off my robe and walked away,’ he told me,” she writes. At first she couldn’t believe it could be that simple to “forge a new path … [but] I’d had the power all along … to lose the trappings of what I thought defined me.” After decades of a glamorous global lifestyle and her signature chic leather jacket, she realized she wanted to live simply and “unclutter … I just want to be happy,” she writes. “Stuff doesn’t make me happy anymore.”
She also strives to remain teachable. “One of the greatest gifts of this book is discovering how people relate to it — specifically the lobster.” And here is the lobster story as recounted in her book, appropriately messy. On New Year’s Day 2015, she woke up in her bathroom, vomit covering the floor, her face burnt from lying on heat-radiant tile floor. Stumbling down to the kitchen, she recalled the previous night’s Champagne, tequila shots and dancing on the large kitchen island. While realizing her guests were not counting on her to host the brunch she had invited them to, she witnessed a big red lobster crawl out from under a chair. “I wondered how this one had managed to escape whatever primal madness had overrun the kitchen,” she writes. “This is the smart one.” Clever indeed is any creature that can survive against all odds. Not only did she recognize the lobster as the proverbial “sign from above” as she was writing, learning of the readers’ rapport with the lobster has been a revelation.
“My lobster has taken on greater meaning than I ever intended, so symbolic of truth, self-realization and survival. And it’s been such a wonderful way of readers connecting our experiences.”
Wonders never cease, of course: lobsters are among the three or four living creatures that can actually regenerate a lost limb — a definite superpower.
Needless to say, the lobster has almost become something of Arnell’s brand logo. “I am now the easiest person to buy gifts for,” she laughs “Everyone has been sending me lobster earrings, pants, sweaters, dishes, napkins, you name it!”
When not making speaking engagements and engaging with social media — including pretty hilarious lobster video posts — Arnell is plotting her next book and preparing for the next semester at the New School’s Parsons School of Design, where she teaches advertising and brand strategy.
Every day, twice a day, she practices Vedic meditation with an online community. “It’s a practice that reminds us that we are part of a greater consciousness.” Connection with community and family is a guiding principle.
“All three of my children are supportive of the book and let me tell my stories as it related to them,” she said. “Yes, it can most likely be categorized as airing dirty laundry, covering topics you didn’t discuss outside the family, but we live in a time of sharing, so that’s what I’m doing; sharing my story in the hope that someone will find it helpful.” In other words, may the spirit move all of us. “Ultimately, the message, first related by my former Buddhist monk friend, is you already have what you need inside you in order to change your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.