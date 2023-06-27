Theodore Jacobson and book cover image photo

'The Way it Ends,' a novel by Dr. Theodore Jacobs, is available at ipbooks.net and barnesandnoble.com.

A decade ago, The Scarsdale Inquirer introduced readers to 81-year-old Greenacres resident Dr. Theodore Jacobs, a psychiatrist-psychoanalyst, on the occasion of his debut as a novelist. Now, 10 years later, at age 91, Jacobs has published his second novel, “The Way it Ends” (IP Books), a murder-mystery thriller that examines the Israeli-Palestinian conflict from a whole new angle, drawing on the author’s insights gained through his professional experience — and not surprisingly, the book’s protagonist, Dr. Strickman, is a psychoanalyst turned amateur gumshoe.

“The Way it Ends” is an in-depth examination of the lengths to which sworn rivals — Jews and Arabs — will go in their never-ending, ultimately pointless conflict. It also examines the process of becoming radicalized and demonstrates how the human psyche can only withstand a certain amount of suffering before becoming capable of murder. 

