If you like juicy whodunits — and the idea of supporting our local authors — you’ll want to visit Bronx River Books in Scarsdale Village Sunday, March 1, between 4 and 6 p.m. That’s when longtime Scarsdale resident Ellen Shapiro will be on hand to read from and sign copies of her debut novel, “Looking for Laura, A Tracey Marks Mystery.”
Listen to just a few passages of “Looking for Laura,” and you’ll soon find yourself immersed in its gripping tale of intrigue, danger and deceit. Main character Tracey Marks, a private investigator whose business is steadily losing money, has her fortunes suddenly change when a man walks into her office one day and hands her a $5,000 check to find his missing wife.
“I think this story is a little bit unique from other mysteries because in others the private investigator has been doing murders for a long time, and in this one, Tracey is a novice at it,” Shapiro said.
Hampered by inexperience, yet motivated by pressing financial need, Tracey moves forward with the case, which unfolds in New York City. Things quickly take an unexpected, even sinister, turn. Few of the people she interviews are forthcoming with details, and the missing woman proves to have a questionable past. “With Tracey’s tenacity and reliance on her close friends for help, she continues on, not realizing that her life is in danger,” Shapiro said. “Along the way, she learns as much about herself as about the mystery she’s trying to solve.”
Tracey’s sleuthing skills seem especially vivid and detailed, and there’s a good reason for this: Shapiro herself has been a professional private investigator for more than 25 years. Though she’s never handled a possible murder, she’s pursued all manner of other cases.
“I’ve done some surveillance, background investigations and locating of people, such as a witness for a trial or a deadbeat dad, those kinds of things,” Shapiro said. “I also do estate work, which is basically kind of like genealogy, where you have to locate relatives of the deceased, so it’s varied. Obviously my own experience as a private investigator comes into it. I’ve been able to incorporate it into Tracey Marks.”
While Shapiro had ample material to draw upon in “Looking for Laura,” it took her years to finish the book. “I’ve always liked to write — it’s just that I never really had the time to do it,” she said. “I started this story many years ago in a notebook. My business got in the way, life got in the way, and I put it down.”
Two years ago, Shapiro, who cites Michael Connelly and John Grisham as two of her favorite writers, took up the book once again. This time, she resolved to see her longtime project through to the end. “I got an iPad and I decided that I would like to take some writing courses,” she said. “I signed up for a writing course at the Sarah Lawrence Writing Institute —they have an intermediate writing workshop, so I started taking classes there. I learned a lot more about the craft and eventually I finished my book.”
The writing classes were instrumental in helping Shapiro move the story forward. “I learned how to write dialogue, and how to be more descriptive,” she said. “You have to come up with different ways of making the story interesting. You want to make sure it isn’t just about solving the mystery — you need to have other things going on.”
This also meant making Tracey Marks a multidimensional and interesting character. “I like her tenacity and I like her humor,” Shapiro said. “She’s a very independent person; she was an only child. She has a best friend, Susie, who is a lawyer, and I like the way that they interact with each other. And I also like the fact that she will ask for help. She knows that this [investigating a missing person] is new to her, and she has no problems asking for any assistance and brainstorming with Susie.”
And does Tracey bear any resemblance to her creator? “I thought that she didn’t, but as one of my friends said, I guess she has to be similar to me in some ways, since this is my character,” Shapiro said. “I’m a very determined person and will do whatever it takes to get the job done. And I think my humor definitely comes out in the story.”
Shapiro is already halfway through writing her second Tracey Marks mystery. “This time, it starts off with a murder,” she said. She’s rooting the debut novel’s readership to stick with the fledgling series: “I think people read books or continue reading a writer because they like the characters. And I like these characters, so I’m hoping that they do also.”
