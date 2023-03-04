A reunion of former co-workers who gathered for an early 2019 dinner put together by recently retired PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi may have sparked the beginning of a revolution. It certainly sparked some revelations during dinner conversation, led to the writing of a new workplace guide to equity, and led Angelique Bellmer Krembs, Lori Tauber Marcus, Katie Lacey, Mitzi Short, Cie Nicholson and Dawn Hudson to dub themselves The Band of Sisters.
The six “sisters” had all worked together at PepsiCo in Westchester County at the Purchase campus. They not only reminisced about the good times they’ve had over the years at PepsiCo and beyond, but they remembered some of the less glorious times during their careers.
“We were talking about what it was like to be a woman in the workplace,” 15-year Scarsdale resident Krembs said. “And many of us are on board roles and advisers now, so it’s sort of a later chapter of our careers. We were like, ‘I can’t believe we’re still talking about this,’ and that conversation actually started the conversation that led to the book.”
What shocked the women at the dinner was hearing that Nooyi had experienced the exact same pitfalls in her climb to the top as her colleagues had. “And she’s one of the most powerful women in business,” Krembs said.
Progress has been made for women in the workplace in “some of the more obvious” areas like sexual harassment and the “meeting movement,” which is focused on “well-being, social interaction and distributed creativity,” according to Neat, a business communications service provider, and yet “Why does the culture not feel so inclusive?” Krembs and her sisters wondered.
“And that’s when we started talking about what turned into our thesis, which was the little things that add up to culture, all these little moments that get in the way,” Krembs said. “And the reason we thought it was important is because it’s multiple generations of leadership at stake.”
“You Should Smile More: How to Dismantle Gender Bias in the Workplace” was born at that dinner table. And instead of having six bylines, the group created the collective persona of The Band of Sisters.
Krembs spent 23 years at PepsiCo and held many cross-divisional leadership roles in turning around and growing brands like Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and SoBe. She later took a C-suite position as chief marketing officer at New Corp’s New America Marketing, leading a digital transformation. Krembs then created a CMO advisory practice, working with an array of private equity-backed startups and emerging brands. Most recently she joined BlackRock as global head of brand. Her colleagues have equally impressive résumés.
But what they have been seeing is supported by the McKinsey/LeanIn.org Women in the Workplace report from October 2022 (http://bit.ly/3moqpeA), which summarizes: “Women leaders are switching jobs at the highest rates we’ve ever seen, and ambitious young women are prepared to do the same. To make meaningful and sustainable progress toward gender equality, companies need to go beyond table stakes.”
Not only are they switching jobs in search of a better experience, but they’re leaving the workplace, particularly in leadership levels where they are needed most, in record numbers, as well.
“And the young generation coming up is looking at them, saying, ‘Maybe that’s not what I want to do,’” Krembs said. “And because we know how important diversity is to drive innovation and profitability and revenues — again, all this has been proven 10 ways to Sunday — but because we are not doing the work that is needed to create inclusion, we’re actually at risk of not getting the results that every business wants, because they don’t have a diversity of thought at the table.”
The book combines quantitative data with the experiences, thoughts and potential solutions for various scenarios presented by each of the diverse women in the group as they come from it from all different angles. They also spoke to young women in the work force to see if what they had experienced over the years was still relevant. And it was.
“It’s been an awakening journey for all of us,” Krembs said. “I think all of us would say that we had an awakening on some subject or another.”
One of the simplest examples Krembs gives is the use of the term “girl” to describe an adult woman in the workplace, whether it’s “the new girl in accounting” or “the girl” who runs some division.
“When we started talking about this, this was a hot button for one of our sisters,” Krembs said. “She said her head explodes every time she hears something called a girl. And I was like, really, is that a big deal? I do that.
“But once we dug into the research, once we dug into the implications of what it means and the precedent it sets, and then you notice how often it happens, you can’t unsee it. So I went from being someone who did it myself to fully advocating on the other side. And that’s just one example. … What we realized is how much change we can inspire if we can just bring awareness to a handful of these little things. It’s been a journey for all of us, I would say.”
It took many years of being a professional for Krembs to even realize there were barriers and biases built into the system and that it wasn’t just her as a junior employee, soft spoken or having a certain style.
“I think this is an epiphany that we hear lots of women have when they read our book, because they realize ‘it’s not just me,’ this is actually something systemic that is happening to lots of people,” Krembs said. “There is bias built into the system and I definitely did not know that going in. I also didn’t know how to navigate the power politics. I’m now much more aware of [that] in hindsight than I was ever in foresight.”
Krembs said that “dozens of years” into her career she told a male co-worker she doesn’t self-promote her successes in order to be further recognized. “He’s like, ‘Are you stupid?’” she said. Until that time she didn’t know the negative impact not tooting her own horn on occasion would have on her and her team. “I would definitely say I was pretty naïve going into it,” she said.
Krembs believes that 80% or more of the men and women in the workplace who are stuck in a bygone era are actually “well-intentioned” and “thinking they’re doing the right thing.” She points to the title of the book, “You Should Smile More.” That was actual advice given to one of the sisters in a performance review by a “well-intended manager who thought she was doing a great job and thought he was giving her useful advice.”
“But he didn’t understand what impact that was going to have on her at the senior level because it was a style point and not a substance,” Krembs said.
For Krembs, “a little awareness goes a long way.”
“The other 20%, maybe there’s nothing we could do about them,” she said. “Maybe it’s less than 20%. But if we can make progress on the 80%, that’s a lot of change.”
From the dinner in the early spring of 2019 the group put together a Google doc to add thoughts, ideas and stories. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic they presented an initial thesis at an Adweek Women Trailblazers Summit and as the conversation with the audience kept them on the stage quite a bit longer than expected, they knew they were on to something. They organized the book into five sections, each having their voices throughout.
“We thought it was important not to synthesize our voices … we’re six different women who are actually quite different from each other,” Krembs said. “Some of us are mothers, some of us are not. We’re Black, white, gay, straight. Those experiences all make us approach things differently. So we thought it was actually helpful to have different voices be heard and then you could say, ‘Okay, I can’t do it like Angelique but I could do it like Cie.’ You can find a path that is not one size fits all.”
Krembs appreciates the approach of the younger generation. Whereas Krembs and her peers were “go along to get along,” today’s women aren’t willing to tolerate the same conditions, like when one woman in a board room was enough — or more than enough — in the eyes of many. Krembs notes she’s had great superiors and not-so-great superiors, both men and women, so for her and her sisters it’s not a gender battle. The book is also not trying to solve issues from decades ago, but to tackle the ones that exist today, both new and existing. That’s why the “primary research” the six sisters conducted was interviewing hundreds of young women to make sure the issues and approaches were valid.
“It’s very situational, but the chorus we keep hearing is that people feel very validated that it’s not just them, and that they’re not alone,” Krembs said. “They also really like the message that it’s not on them to solve. We are very adamant that this is really something we want leaders to hear, witnesses to hear, because there’s no way you can make progress by yourself. You need to feel like you have a band of sisters around you.”
While Krembs knows different circumstances and situations call for different approaches, sometimes more passive (light), sometimes more aggressive (heat), the sisters opted to go with a light model to solve problems. She’s had many experiences — back to that 80% figure — where if she pointed out an issue to a manager she got a positive response, but the book is even better and is making an impact because it’s not a confrontational face-to-face encounter about a specific issue an employee is having. It leaves it up to the reader to realize there are important changes that can be made through words and actions. One example is not expecting the woman in the room to be the one taking notes at a meeting. That can be a shared, rotating task. It goes a long way for a manager to publicly make that change.
“When we think about building inclusive environments it’s such a good little example,” Krembs said.
Changes won’t come overnight, but Krembs believes progress can continue at a more rapid pace.
“If you believe the World Economic Forum or any of those groups, it’s 100 years or more before we’d ever get to gender equity in the workplace. But I think we have to chip away at each of the pieces,” she said.
In terms of DEI — diversity, equity and inclusion — Krembs said the “D” is “straightforward,” because it’s about representation, filling the pipeline and bringing more people in and thinking about, why are they not getting to the first manager level or how do we get more women in leadership?”
“E” requires “a lot of intention.” To get to a point of equity in pay all one has to do is look at the data and solve the problem.
The “I,” according to Krembs, “is much harder.”
“I think that’s where we really focus on how do you make people feel seen and valued and heard, which is the No. 1 reason women check out — because they don’t feel that in the workplace,” Krembs said. “And what we found is it’s not just corporate America. We’ve talked to government groups and military and it’s throughout. It’s hard to measure, which then makes it hard to take action.”
The book has had a farther reach than Krembs expected so far. She knew people in her circle would appreciate the messages in the book, but hearing feedback from others on places like LinkedIn, where the group is active — overwhelmingly positive thus far — has been “heartening.”
The Band of Sisters created a book club discussion guide and is launching a social media campaign on gendered language — “a good place to start” — on Instagram (@the_band_of_sisters) for Women’s History Month.
Building a network through positive “powerful” relationships is one key to making progress, as is talking to your own children about the topics they will encounter on either side later in life. Krembs has a sophomore and a junior at Scarsdale High School and often finds teachable moments to discuss what she has learned in her many years of experience.
“I will say, I didn’t know how they were going to feel about it, but they do think it’s cool that I wrote a real book you can find on Amazon,” Krembs said. “I also say that it feels as important to me for my daughter to take lessons from this as my son. It’s kind of interesting to see both their reactions. They keep me honest about the ideas that we’re putting out there. That’s helpful to me. It’s like reverse mentoring.”
Bringing the message to young people is also key as it can be their first guide to problem-solving in the workplace, and more importantly, knowing they aren’t alone in their experiences. Krembs believes the topic has a place in schools.
“I feel like there’s opportunity for that because Scarsdale is definitely an example of a community that thinks about that type of thing pretty deeply, [being] progressive in the education agenda and all that,” she said. “If any of this should be taught in schools, where would it fit in the curriculum? How would you have this embedded? As I’ve studied the history I can see where in my life as a student things happened to me that made me get quiet and think that I couldn’t speak out, and I entered the workforce with a mindset. And so I think we have to start as early as possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.