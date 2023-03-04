LS-The-Band-of-Sisters-book-back-cover.jpg

The Band of Sisters: Angelique Bellmer Krembs, Dawn Hudson, Cie Nicholson, Mitzi Short, Lari Tauber Marcus and Katie Lacey.

 Courtesy Band of Sisters

A reunion of former co-workers who gathered for an early 2019 dinner put together by recently retired PepsiCo chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi may have sparked the beginning of a revolution. It certainly sparked some revelations during dinner conversation, led to the writing of a new workplace guide to equity, and led Angelique Bellmer Krembs, Lori Tauber Marcus, Katie Lacey, Mitzi Short, Cie Nicholson and Dawn Hudson to dub themselves The Band of Sisters.

The six “sisters” had all worked together at PepsiCo in Westchester County at the Purchase campus. They not only reminisced about the good times they’ve had over the years at PepsiCo and beyond, but they remembered some of the less glorious times during their careers.

Angelique Bellmer Krembs.JPG

Scarsdale's Angelique Bellmer Krembs
LS-You-should-smile-more-cover.jpg

