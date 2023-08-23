The writing life: Scarsdale author delivers with paperback edition of hit novel

Sheela Chari, a local author, has just released the paperback version of her novel “Karthik Delivers,” which debuted in 2022. Chari spent 12 years writing the book, despite most of her previous publications only requiring one or two years of work. The book was a foray into unknown territory, as Chari is most accustomed to penning mysteries. In contrast, her latest release follows a 14-year-old boy, Karthik, discovering his passion for acting. Set during the financial crisis of 2008, the story delves into the complex reality of growing up in an immigrant family.
The book is deeply personal for Chari, who moved to the United States when she was 3 years old in the 1970s. She “grew up with [the] idea of the American Dream,” explaining that “we don’t always feel comfortable following our dreams … our dreams sometimes change.”
Throughout the novel, Karthik’s dreams transform, and he initially conceals his newfound interest in acting from his parents. His desire to pursue his passions is complicated by his parents’ expectations, but also by the uncertainty that existed during this financially volatile period. Revising during the pandemic, Chari “thought the 2008-09 financial recession was a nice counterpart to COVID but less scary … I also had the advantage of looking back to a similarly uncertain time … if people are worried about losing a job or their home, the idea of acting could be even scarier.”
Although Chari’s mystery novels also center around Indian protagonists, “Karthik Delivers”more directly addresses race. The cover features the colors of the Indian flag, and the title includes the Indian name “Karthik.” There is now more interest in books that include “immigrant stories, diverse fiction, marginalized stories, and people from different backgrounds,” Chari noted, adding that that trend empowered her to make Karthik’s immigrant background a prominent aspect of the novel. While her previous work also dealt with issues of identity, there is less “real estate” to discuss these complex problems in the setting of a mystery.
In the year since its release, Chari has enjoyed witnessing her audience’s reception of the hardcover edition of her novel. During a visit to a school to Allston, a neighborhood of Boston, where the story is set, Chari encountered enthusiastic reactions from the children. “The kids were so excited to see themselves in the pictures and the cover … one kid got so excited to see exactly where he lived.” For Chari, this showed her how “important it is for kids to actually see themselves … it really does make a difference.” The children “identify with the book and it makes them so proud and seen,” she elaborated. Kids who grew up in the area, as well as Indian American children who are interested in the arts, have in particular connected with this story.
“Karthik Delivers”has unexpectedly impacted more than just children. Parents have also begun to reach out. These parents are usually around Chari’s age, having discovered the book because their child brought it home. Chari said she got “teary eyed” while reading the note of one parent named Karthik. Karthik picked up the book while at the library with his kids, inspired to read it because he and the protagonist shared a name. The novel is about acting, but it’s also about “being different and even being bullied over your name” because it sounds unique.
Chari said she is eager to continue producing books and exploring new types of novels. She is currently in the “very early” stages of a young adult novel set in 1930s British India. There’s a significant amount of research involved because the setting is in a remote region in the Himalayas. Chari “doesn’t know if she would have written a historical novel without ‘Karthik Delivers’ (which sometimes gets classified as a historical novel),” as she is so used to writing mysteries.
Another source of inspiration for Chari has been her role on the faculty of the Vermont College of Fine Arts MFA program in writing for children and young adults. Each semester, Chari receives a new roster of “students who have new ideas about what they want to write.” The diversity in her students’ interests has exposed Chari to different genres. Despite writing contemporary fiction and mysteries, for instance, she has had the opportunity to learn about fantasy. For Chari, “critiquing their work has really helped me think about plot, transitions, point of view, and all these craft elements … when you see them, and other people's work, it makes you think about writing differently,” and her dialogue with students “really energizes” her.
“Karthik Delivers” represents Chari’s exploration of a new genre, while also serving as an important record of her experiences as an immigrant. She sees herself in the book, and she’s been pleased by other people’s ability to connect with the protagonist’s journey. Exciting things are in the works for Chari, with the paperback edition of “Karthik Delivers” available this month.
