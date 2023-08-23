The writing life: Scarsdale author delivers with paperback edition of hit novel

Sheela Chari

 Shivi Isman photo

Sheela Chari, a local author, has just released the paperback version of her novel “Karthik Delivers,” which debuted in 2022. Chari spent 12 years writing the book, despite most of her previous publications only requiring one or two years of work. The book was a foray into unknown territory, as Chari is most accustomed to penning mysteries. In contrast, her latest release follows a 14-year-old boy, Karthik, discovering his passion for acting. Set during the financial crisis of 2008, the story delves into the complex reality of growing up in an immigrant family. 

The book is deeply personal for Chari, who moved to the United States when she was 3 years old in the 1970s. She “grew up with [the] idea of the American Dream,” explaining that “we don’t always feel comfortable following our dreams … our dreams sometimes change.” 

