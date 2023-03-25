The Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) will host its third annual Scarsdale Music Festival (SMF), Saturday, June 3, presented by Morgan Stanley. The event will take place rain or shine in Scarsdale Village from noon to 7 p.m. and proceeds will benefit the Center for Cancer Care at White Plains Hospital.
On March 21, the SBA announced the lineup of talent performing on two main stages throughout the day. Ten bands were chosen through an extensive selection process to review more than 50 who had submitted applications from Scarsdale and the greater tri-state area.
Alex Cano: Scarsdale-based artist with a debut album, “Every Rise of the Sun,” a story of resilience and survivorship and a raw slice of rock ’n’ roll.
BOMBZR: An original, exciting and groovin’ supergroup on the rise in the NYC music scene, currently working on their debut album with three singles already released and streaming on all platforms.
Conversing with Oceans: A fully evolved indie rock band based in Westchester looking to their rock past to explore new sounds and musical landscapes. Their debut LP “WILD / DREAMS” is a dedicated rock album at heart, displaying what these four musicians are capable of together.
Gentlemen of Soul LSM: The top soul and R&B tribute band on the East Coast. A talented, dynamic three-man vocal group from NYC, accompanied by a four-piece band bringing Classic and Neo Soul, and R&B music to the stage.
Rennie Pincus & Friends with Lovelight: Scarsdale-based band whose recent album, DEAL, explores the music of The Grateful Dead and features very special guests Elliot Easton (The Cars), Jack Petruzelli (Joan Osborne), Matt Rae (Arlen Roth) and Annalyse & Ryan.
Rachel Bochner: Scarsdale native singer-songwriter turning the trials of navigating your 20s into pop music anyone can sing along to. With nearly 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Bochner has created a musical thumbprint that can only be recognized as her own.
Skyfactor: NYC/Westchester-based band with members from Scarsdale. Their newest album is titled “A Thousand Sounds,” and they’re the band behind the song “OK” from MTV’s hit show “Teen Mom.”
The Del Bocas: A Scarsdale based-band, together for more than 10 years, see themselves as sort of a “wild jukebox” with a large repertoire of songs from the 1960s to today.
The Velcrows: A Scarsdale-based band with 16 years together, putting their own spin on playing rock ’n’ roll, rhythm & blues, and some funky upbeat covers, which crowds will recognize.
Music March Madness
The SBA is also set to welcome one of the winners of the 2023 NYS Music March Madness to this year’s lineup. This annual music showdown competition has been shining a spotlight on talented artists and musicians from across the Empire State.
The Scarsdale Music Festival (SMF) is a not-to-be-missed, family-friendly community event that will bring together people of all ages to celebrate their love of music, food and community. The SBA shared that it is thankful to all the 2023 SMF event sponsors for their generous support:
Presenting Sponsor is Morgan Stanley.
The Live Stages are presented by Advocate Brokerage Corp. with Pure, Houlihan Lawrence & Pepe Auto Group; the Grand Tasting Zone is presented by Zachys Wines & Liquors and Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty; the Family Fun Zone is presented by Scarsdale Moms.
Platinum sponsors are Compass, M.S. Walker, Spencer East Realty and The UPS Store; Gold sponsors are Douglas Elliman and Scarsdale Security.
Silver Sponsors are Mark Jessamy Photography, NYS Music, Partyline Rentals, Rudy’s Music and Westchester Magazine.
The SMF is a free community event, with suggested donation tickets to benefit White Plains Hospital Center for Cancer Care. Tickets will go on sale in April. The SMF food vendor lineup and more details about this year’s expanded Family Fun Zone will be announced soon.
The SBA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the village of Scarsdale and its local businesses. For event information and sponsorship opportunities, visit scarsdalemusicfestival.com. For more about the Scarsdale Business Alliance, visit scarsdalebusinessalliance.com.
