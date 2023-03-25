Scarsdale Music Festival 2023 logo

The Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) will host its third annual Scarsdale Music Festival (SMF), Saturday, June 3, presented by Morgan Stanley. The event will take place rain or shine in Scarsdale Village from noon to 7 p.m. and proceeds will benefit the Center for Cancer Care at White Plains Hospital.

On March 21, the SBA announced the lineup of talent performing on two main stages throughout the day. Ten bands were chosen through an extensive selection process to review more than 50 who had submitted applications from Scarsdale and the greater tri-state area.

