Caramoor has announced two special holiday programs, the latest in the Katonah-based arts center’s ongoing efforts to remain connected with its audience and offer inspiration to the community during the COVID-19 health crisis.
Beginning in the spring, Caramoor pivoted from its extensive schedule of live concerts to both livestreamed and pre-recorded events from the Music Room in the Rosen House as well as a limited number of live public concerts on Friends Field and in the Sunken Garden. Caramoor also opened its gates to the community from August through October so that the grounds could be enjoyed as a park, and offered Sound Art experiences on-site.
On Dec. 12, Caramoor will continue its series of concerts from the Music Room with a streamed performance of TENET Vocal Artists, one of New York City’s most highly regarded early music ensembles.
“‘Love Enfolds Thee Round’ is an intimate celebration of Christmas from the 14th century to present day. By combining more familiar tunes with lesser known, but equally beautiful carols, we hope you will perhaps add new favorites to your holiday memories. Great efforts have been made to bring you this light-filled program during a dark time in our world’s history,” said Jolle Greenleaf, soprano and artistic director of TENET.
“This annual Christmas concert has become a Caramoor tradition in recent years, and it’s great to have TENET back again after their marvelous concert in December 2017. I absolutely love this music — English carols are what I grew up listening to, so for me this program is really a special treat,” added Kathy Schuman, Caramoor’s artistic director.
Joining Greenleaf in the ensemble are Molly Quinn, soprano, Virginia Warnken Kelsey, mezzo-soprano, Donald Meineke, tenor, Jonathan Woody, bass-baritone, and Hank Heijink, lute. The concert will be available to view from 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
Ticket buyers will be emailed an access link upon purchase.
Holiday Tea Musicale
Caramoor will also offer a virtual Holiday Tea Musicale this season, with a streamed performance of holiday favorites by soprano Christine Taylor Price, baritone Gregory Feldmann, both alumni of Caramoor’s Schwab Vocal Rising Stars program, and pianist Nathaniel LaNasa. A new self-paced virtual tour of the Rosen House will be available with the price of a ticket, and the entire program can be viewed at any time from Dec. 14 to Jan. 1.
On Dec. 18, 19 and 20, guests who have opted to purchase a holiday tea box can go to Caramoor to pick up an assortment of signature sandwiches, pastries and teas to be enjoyed at home. For gifting this season, Caramoor has created a unique new tea set: a teapot, four cups, a tray and a Caramoor tea blend — all inspired by the art and architecture of the Rosen House. The tea set is available as an additional purchase on the Caramoor website.
Also on Dec. 18-20, a moderated online chat at 1 p.m. will give the public the opportunity to ask questions of Roanne Wilcox, director of the Rosen House, and socialize with fellow tea-lovers while learning about the Rosens, the historic mansion and its collection.
“Our Holiday Tea Musicales are a Caramoor tradition going back at least 20 years, we have groups and families that make it a point to come every single year and we wanted to keep the tradition alive in 2020,” said Wilcox. “We usually start with a concert of holiday music, then we take our guests on a tour of the Rosen House before they sit down to afternoon tea service. This year, the event will be entirely virtual. The concert will be streamed, and for the first time we offer recorded video tours of the Rosen House. Lucie Rosen herself narrates part of the tour and it’s really quite special to be able to hear her talk about the rooms she lived in with her family. Video also allows us to take visitors inside the rooms to get a close look at some of the spectacular art and objects.”
For more information and tickets, go to www.caramoor.org.
