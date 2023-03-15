Amerigo Trio Concert with Glenn Dicterow photo

Amerigo Trio Concert with Glenn Dicterow

 Contributed Photo

For 72 years, the Westchester Chamber Music Society has brought to Westchester first-rate artists, such as the renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma; the Amerigo Trio with the violinist Glenn Dicterow; the Emerson, Brentano, and Kalichstein ensembles; and award-winning young talent, including the Dover and the Ulysses String quartets. Its mission is to provide live, world-class chamber music concerts, support chamber music performers and help to sustain the arts community.

This year, the WCMS is launching a new youth initiative to partner with chamber music programs at schools and colleges across Westchester County. For the inaugural event, the Amerigo Trio featuring Dicterow, former concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, will be joined by an ensemble from the Music Conservatory of Westchester in a concert Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester, 2125 Westchester Ave. in Rye.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.