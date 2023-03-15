For 72 years, the Westchester Chamber Music Society has brought to Westchester first-rate artists, such as the renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma; the Amerigo Trio with the violinist Glenn Dicterow; the Emerson, Brentano, and Kalichstein ensembles; and award-winning young talent, including the Dover and the Ulysses String quartets. Its mission is to provide live, world-class chamber music concerts, support chamber music performers and help to sustain the arts community.
This year, the WCMS is launching a new youth initiative to partner with chamber music programs at schools and colleges across Westchester County. For the inaugural event, the Amerigo Trio featuring Dicterow, former concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic, will be joined by an ensemble from the Music Conservatory of Westchester in a concert Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at Congregation Emanu-El of Westchester, 2125 Westchester Ave. in Rye.
At the March 19 concert, the Music Conservatory of Westchester (MCW) will present one of its best student chamber music groups, comprised of two violinists from Edgemont, Elizabeth Kim and Tiana Kaga, and the cellist Leon Wang, another local high school student. The MCW Ensemble will perform the first two movements (Largo and Vivace) of J.S. Bach’s Trio Sonata in G major, BWV 1038, accompanied on harpsichord by Jean Newton, their coach and executive director of MCW.
The Amerigo Trio will perform Beethoven’s String Trio in G Major, Op.9, No. 1; Sibelius: Trio in G minor; and Jean Cras: String Trio for violin, viola and violincello.
The Amerigo Trio was formed in 2009 by Dicterow, with violist Karen Dreyfus and the cellist Inbal Segev. Named for the Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci, they are committed to the exploration of the riches of the string trio repertoire, both old and new.
Following the concert there will be a Q&A with the professional and student musicians.
Tickets are $20 per person for first-time attendees of a WCMS concert; general admission $40; students free of charge. For tickets and to check COVID protocols, visit WestchesterChamberMusicSociety.com.
The concert also can be viewed remotely and a recording will be available for 48 hours after the live concert.
