As it wraps up its outdoor summer programming, the Caramoor Center for the Performing Arts has announced its lineup of concerts set to take place in the fall and next spring in the Music Room of the Rosen House.
Highlights include three outstanding pianists, Stephen Hough, Michelle Cann and Brad Mehldau; early music from period-instrument ensemble the English Concert,led from the harpsichord by Harry Bicket, performing an all-Vivaldi program; American roots music with Raul Midon; a special benefit performance by Grammy-winner Sarah Jarosz, and jazz concerts byIsaiah J. Thompson, winner of the 2018 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award as well as two-time Grammy nominated jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn. A cabaret concert on Oct. 23 will feature Kate Baldwin.
Chamber music and young artist programs will include the Danish String Quartet, the Callisto Quartet, which will perform two world premieres, and two mentorship programs — Evnin Rising Stars for chamber music, and the Schwab Vocal Rising Stars led by Artistic Director Steven Blier.
Caramoor is expanding its family programming this fall beginning with a special outdoor three-stage music and dance celebration of Día de los Muertos on Oct. 24. In collaboration with Mexico Beyond Mariachi, the afternoon program includes traditional and regional dance performances around Caramoor’s grounds, leading to a Friends Field event with all of the artists. Crafts and snacks will be available, and the event is appropriate for all ages.
Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and Haitian-American music therapist and jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes will give “an all-ages, sensory-friendly concert” in the Spanish Courtyard next spring. Now married, the two have been making music together since meeting in 2016, sharing both a commitment to accessibility and a joy in making music for children, according to Caramoor representatives.
Looking ahead to the fall and spring season, Edward J. Lewis III, Caramoor president and CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to continue live in-person music performances with our 2021–22 fall–spring season. We’ve curated a vibrant genre-spanning program of established masters and emerging artists; education programs that mentor the next generation of musical stars; and multicultural, sensory-friendly family events that invite everyone to enjoy the music.”
Holiday programs
Caramoor will ring in the holiday season with New York Polyphony, the a cappella vocal quartet which returns to the Music Room on Dec. 11 for two performances of “Sing Thee Nowell,” a program of sacred Christmas music spanning seven centuries. The Rosen House, festively decorated for the holidays, will be open for tours before each performance.
The Caramoor holiday tradition of Santa’s visit to the Rosen House will resume the following day, Dec. 12, when Santa makes his appearance at a concert of holiday favorites; milk and cookies will be served in the cloisters.
Every day from Dec. 15 to 19, Caramoor will also resume its Holiday Tea Musicales, with music, festive decorations and tea service in the Music Room. Finger sandwiches, holiday treats and a variety of teas (as well as hot chocolate with marshmallows for the little ones) will be served.
Caramoor is located on an 80-plus-acre estate with Italianate architecture and gardens at 149 Girdle Ridge Road in Katonah. The historic Rosen House, built between 1929 and 1939, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
For tickets and program details, visit caramoor.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.