Chamber Concert 2023.jpg

New Choral Society Orchestra chamber concert with artistic director and conductor Dr. John T. King.

 Erika Kelly photo

Where and how does Dr. John T. King, artistic director and conductor of The New Choral Society (NCS), find the talented musicians who eventually become part of The New Choral Society Orchestra? “Being in the business a long time,” might be a quick answer. But that’s too simplistic.

“When we were established 29 years ago,” King said, “we found our initial orchestra members through my friends and colleagues at the Manhattan School of Music and Juilliard, as well as their recommendations of great musicians to add to our roster. As our reputation has grown, so has our roster, and now we have a robust list of fantastic players that we call for each concert.”

John T King Color Headshot_Credit Tony Allen Photography (1).jpg

Dr. John T. King

