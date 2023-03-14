Where and how does Dr. John T. King, artistic director and conductor of The New Choral Society (NCS), find the talented musicians who eventually become part of The New Choral Society Orchestra? “Being in the business a long time,” might be a quick answer. But that’s too simplistic.
“When we were established 29 years ago,” King said, “we found our initial orchestra members through my friends and colleagues at the Manhattan School of Music and Juilliard, as well as their recommendations of great musicians to add to our roster. As our reputation has grown, so has our roster, and now we have a robust list of fantastic players that we call for each concert.”
After those many seasons at the helm of NCS and 33 years as the director of all the music programs at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale, it’s now part of King’s DNA and he just knows how to find musicians and keep them interested. King’s top-notch musical connections, made over many years, are the big reason for his success in finding and keeping top talent. It all just comes naturally to King, who has a Rolodex in his church office that he sometimes uses to search for new talent or performers from the past. An audition is usually required.
As 10 of those NCS musicians played a variety of chamber music in duos, quartets, quintets, octets and other combinations for an appreciative audience in the sanctuary of Hitchcock Church on Saturday evening, Feb. 25, one can only wonder how does King find the musicians.
An insert in the evening’s printed program provided a partial answer in the biographies of the all-star musicians and their impressive credentials.
Here are a few condensed biographical versions of the NCS top musicians from the Feb. 25 evening performance:
Donna Elaine serves as the principal flute for the New Choral Society Orchestra and manages a busy teaching schedule. She received bachelor and master of music degrees in flute performance from Chapman College in Orange, California. After moving east, Elaine has been on the faculty of the Hoff-Barthelson Music School in Scarsdale, The Hackley School and Lehman College.
Peter Weitzner, bass, a graduate of the Juilliard School, was recently appointed bass of Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony). He has performed with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. As a soloist, he has appeared with the Baltimore Symphony. He is a frequent contributor to National Public Radio’s Performance Today.
The married Manhattan duo of Benjamin Fingland (clarinet) and Jessica Meyer (viola) performed a duet Feb. 25, and received a round of applause. According to The New York Times, Fingland interprets a diverse range of clarinet literature, with performances conveying “spiritedness and humor,” and “eloquence and passion.” The New York Times wrote that Meyer’s viola work is “evocative.”
Later in the evening, Meyer performed a composition, along with violinist Ani Gregorian Resnick. The pair first performed the work with NCS in 2016 when Meyer was just beginning her career as a composer.
King said he is “extremely proud” of his musicians and he described them: “These musicians really are the best in the business and they love coming up to perform with us in Scarsdale, thanks to the warm community welcome they receive, and the high-quality, music-making experience they have.”
