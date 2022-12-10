New Choral Society photo

New Choral Society

 Steven Schnur Photo

The 2022 Christmas season in Scarsdale has officially begun with a flourish. Hallelujah!

With four soloists appearing with permission from the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program of the Metropolitan Opera and leading the way, the performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah by the New Choral Society (NCS), which marked the opening of its 29th season Friday, Dec. 2 in the sanctuary of the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale, was nothing short of spectacular.

