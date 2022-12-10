The 2022 Christmas season in Scarsdale has officially begun with a flourish. Hallelujah!
With four soloists appearing with permission from the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program of the Metropolitan Opera and leading the way, the performance of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah by the New Choral Society (NCS), which marked the opening of its 29th season Friday, Dec. 2 in the sanctuary of the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale, was nothing short of spectacular.
As a group, the soloists, all performing for the first time with the NCS — Amani Cole-Felder, soprano; Siphokazi Molteno, mezzo-soprano; Jonah Hoskins, tenor; and Vladyslav Buialskyi, bass-baritone, were outstanding in their different and individual deliveries and didn’t disappoint the music lovers in attendance, some who were heard to say it was miraculous the way Dr. John T. King, the longstanding artistic director and conductor of NCS, with a tweak here and there, has been able to make the Messiah performances better each year than the year before.
As is the usual practice for NCS’s Messiah, the crowd, with King’s urging, helped finish off the lyrics at the end, “He shall reign forever and ever, King of Kings, and Lord of Lords, Hallelujah!”
Hoskins, the tenor soloist, was the first up in the Messiah performance last Friday and with his broad smile, strong voice and wavy red hair, he immediately captured the audience’s attention, which he held fast throughout the evening. Clearly, Hoskins, while always maintaining a professional posture, was enjoying the moment.
It was most noticeable that during the 75-minute performance, Hoskins turned his head around many times to view the NCS singers, enjoying watching and listening to them as much as he was in performing himself. That’s what is known in the business as a “class act.”
Hoskins hails from Utah and is now in his third year as a member of Lindemann Young Artist Development Program. During the Met’s 2022-23 season, he sings Gastone in “La Traviata” and Nemorino in “L’Elisir d’Amore.” His performance last Friday was his debut with the New Choral Society.
