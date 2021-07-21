Scarsdale's Pamela Sklar will be playing at the Dine the ’Dale tent in the village center Saturday, July 24, from noon to 2 p.m. with her band, Intuition Quartet. The bandplays blues, R&B, sambas, originals, light jazz, pop-rock, and co-features Hope Berkeley on harmonica, Sklar on flute, Irene Maher as guitar/lead vocals and Joan Indig on bass and lead vocals.
Showcasing improvised solosranging from mellow to fearless by the flute and harmonica, Intuition Quartet members combine their various styles of Chicago blues, rock, classical, jazz, pop and folk to produce a dynamic and inspired collaboration. Performing as a quintet with drums, their debut recording “Rendezvous” (2019) co-features a diverse variety of new originals. Previously recorded and known as The Blues Mothers, individual members have won an Original Song Award from Billboard Magazine, had original music featured among the Top Ten on Women of SubstanceRadio. They also have performed with many well-known artists and toured internationally.
