Longtime teacher and pianist shares ‘Afterthoughts’

Donald Isler

“Pianist-journalist” isn’t a common professional title, but it describes the career of Donald Isler, who is a piano teacher, concert pianist, recording artist and record producer for his own label, KASP Records.

What ties all those working experiences together is his enjoyment of writing. Isler is an essayist and interviewer who specializes in the classical piano scene. Earlier this year, the Irvington resident decided to compile many of his writings into a book called “Afterthoughts of a Pianist/Teacher: A Collection of Essays and Interviews.”

