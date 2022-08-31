Longtime teacher and pianist shares ‘Afterthoughts’

“Pianist-journalist” isn’t a common professional title, but it describes the career of Donald Isler, who is a piano teacher, concert pianist, recording artist and record producer for his own label, KASP Records.
What ties all those working experiences together is his enjoyment of writing. Isler is an essayist and interviewer who specializes in the classical piano scene. Earlier this year, the Irvington resident decided to compile many of his writings into a book called “Afterthoughts of a Pianist/Teacher: A Collection of Essays and Interviews.”
Even readers who are unfamiliar with the world of classical piano can enjoy Isler’s philosophizing about what it takes to be a successful musician. Classical music fans will find that Isler has met, befriended, or studied with some of the leading pianists of the 20th century.
“Maybe 20 years ago, I started writing concert reviews, and I put it on a site called classicalmusicguide.com, [for] professional musicians and music lovers,” Isler said. “Seven years ago, I started a Facebook page called ‘Isler’s Insights,’ where I wrote reviews, and I had the idea to start interviewing musicians.”
His friend Robert Sherman, the eminent music critic and concert host for WQXR radio, encouraged him to compile his work in one volume.
“This is my first book — it took me 70 years,” he joked. But perhaps it takes the wisdom and hindsight of a 70-year-old to offer such an interesting overview of his subject.
Isler was raised in the Riverdale section of the Bronx by parents who both played piano. “They were very good amateurs,” he said. His grandparents also played chamber music, and hearing classical music was a constant in the Isler household, where there was likely to be a record playing a performance by the likes of Arthur Rubinstein.
Isler was 8 years old when he had his first lesson from a neighbor, Sina Berlinski, a German-born pianist who had fled the Nazis and settled in New York. “I think I had altogether eight piano teachers from youth into middle age,” he said. “Some of them were not well known. My teachers Bruce Hungerford and Constance Keene were big musical figures. Music is such a funny field — your reputation, and how good you are, are not necessarily related to your success.”
A graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, Isler has taught at different schools and given private lessons to generations of students. He is on the faculty of the Music Institute at Hackley School, an adjunct to the Tarrytown independent day school’s music curriculum.
He also practices piano every day. “I don’t want to become one of those little old people who stopped improving himself,” he said. “It’s about personal growth. And when you stop doing that, you stop improving your quality as a teacher as well.”
He also attends a lot of concerts. “You gain inspiration from the talent you’re exposed to,” he said. “For little kids, age 3, 4 or 5, play recordings. Just let them hear good music.”
Starting music lessons when a child is barely out of diapers isn’t necessarily a positive as far as Isler is concerned. “Parents worry if they don’t start early enough, they’ll lose some of their talent,” he said. “A good age to start lessons is 6, 7 or 8. You don’t want to push lessons they’re not ready for.”
Isler has dealt with all sorts of parents of students, from the overambitious to the indifferent. The subject of how much a student should practice comes up in his essays, but he doesn’t have one solution for parents who want their offspring to practice more.
“Everybody’s a different case,” he said. “Sometimes you can drive kids. I’ve occasionally suggested to parents whose kids are reluctant to practice, to offer some reward. But don’t push it.”
It might even be a good idea to let a child take a break from lessons if they don’t want to practice.
“They can always come back,” he said. “If you want to take piano lessons and you have some time to work at it… you need some time to practice, or you and the teacher will both get frustrated.”
He concludes that if you’re not willing to put in the time, you can always “go to classes where you can hear fine piano music.” Isler said that not all kids “have the fight and the talent to keep going… If it’s not the right thing for you, go on another path.”
Isler empathizes with his students. In an essay called “A Piano Teacher’s New Year’s Resolutions,” he resolves, among other things, to “try to recognize and encourage any new progress” because “one sometimes accepts that the piece sounds right today and forgets how much worse it sounded last week,” and “I will try to be more patient when the student is moving in the right direction but not as quickly as I’d like.”
The interview section of the book introduces readers to a parade of interesting personalities, some of whom are famous and others who Isler predicts will be. For example, readers meet Yihang Li, a 9-year-old cello prodigy from China, and Aleksandr Bolotin, a 15-year-old Russian pianist who has won international performance competitions. He also interviews Sherman of WQXR, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday.
And he interviewed Ruth Westheimer, the German-accented nonagenarian sex therapist who became a TV personality (“Dr. Ruth”) in the 1980s. A classical music lover, her late husband, Fred, was one of Isler’s piano students for years. Always ready to give advice about sex, she also made this observation: “Music is there to console you when you’re sad, and songs from your childhood are important. Everyone should write a diary of what the music in their lives tells them.”
“Afterthoughts of a Pianist Teacher: A Collection of Essays and Interviews” is published by iUniverse and is available on amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.