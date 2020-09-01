For music lovers eager to put live performances back into their datebooks, Caramoor in Katonah is offering “Beginner’s Ear,” a unique series designed to bring mindfulness to the concert experience. Caramoor’s Sunken Garden provides a fitting setting to clear the mind and nourish the spirit with silence and music.
At the inaugural 75-minute immersive event earlier this month, moderator Corinna da Fonseca-Wollheim, a contributing classical music critic for The New York Times, greeted the guests who were spread out in the garden by sharing her inspiration for the program.
“Musicians have the opportunity to tune their instrument before they perform,” da Fonseca-Wollheim said, “and today we will tune our instruments — our ears — which will not only connect us more deeply to the music, but also to the community of listeners that we are.”
She was joined by meditation coach Adreanna Limbach; Nancy Allen, principal harpist of the New York Philharmonic and Anthony McGill, principal clarinetist of the New York Philharmonic.
Limbach led the participants in a 15-minute guided meditation, assuring them that “there is no wrong way to do this.” Next, a 30-minute performance of chamber music filled the garden, with Allen and McGill performing a repertoire of Bach, Bartok, Debussy, Dowland, Messiaen, Ravel and Satie. The combination of the clarinet, harp and the sounds of nature drew the listeners deeper within. A moderated conversation on aspects of mindful listening wrapped up the session.
For many present, the program was the first time they had heard live music performed since March. They were joined by butterflies, bees and birds amid the pollinator plants in the Sunken Garden.
“This was chamber music but with the sky, the trees, the cicadas and birds vocalizing there was a different dynamic,” McGill said after the program. “We had a choice to play under it, into it or over it — and it caused us to open our ears a little bit wider.”
Two “Beginner’s Ear” programs will take place in September with more in the works for October. As the programs are likely to sell out, patrons are advised to book tickets in advance at caramoor.org.
