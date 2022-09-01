Music school celebrates great American music

HBMS faculty members Ed Palermo, Terry Szor, Steve Sherts and Jonathan Greenberg

The music of Bernstein, Ellington, Foster, Sousa and more will be performed by members of Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s faculty and adult jazz students in two free outdoor concerts during the school’s Celebration of Great American Music at the Dine the ’Dale Tent in downtown Scarsdale.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., jazz great and HBMS faculty member Ed Palermo will lead the school’s Adult Jazz Ensemble in a performance of jazz favorites including “Let’s Fall In Love,” “Cantaloupe Island,” “How High The Moon/Ornithology” and “Paper Moon.”

Music school celebrates great American music

Ed Palermo, Jonathan Greenburg, Steve Sherts, Terry Szor

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.