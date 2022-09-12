New Choral Society photo

The New Choral Society

 Contributed Photo

The New Choral Society, under the direction of Dr. John T. King, celebrates its 29th year with a season of stellar choral classics.

The award-winning chorus will present its season opener Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., when they will perform the beloved Mozart’s “Requiem.” As always, the chorus is joined by an incomparable professional orchestra and a quartet of rising and established opera stars.

