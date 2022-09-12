The New Choral Society, under the direction of Dr. John T. King, celebrates its 29th year with a season of stellar choral classics.
The award-winning chorus will present its season opener Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m., when they will perform the beloved Mozart’s “Requiem.” As always, the chorus is joined by an incomparable professional orchestra and a quartet of rising and established opera stars.
They will then kick off the holiday season with two performances of the holiday favorite, Handel’s “Messiah” (part I with selections from parts II and III) on Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. These concerts will feature soloists from the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program of the Metropolitan Opera.
The orchestra is featured in “An Evening of Chamber Music” on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 8 p.m. This program of beloved chamber works by everyone’s favorite composers spans the centuries and includes familiar as well as lesser-known works. “The music is sublime and will warm even the coldest of winter’s nights,” according to the NCS announcement released this week.
The season finale will feature the choral masterpiece, Haydn’s “The Creation” on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. This epic piece, performed in three parts, begins with the six days of creation and continues through Adam and Eve’s story in the Garden of Eden.
All concerts are presented in the acoustically acclaimed sanctuary of Hitchcock Presbyterian Church located at 6 Greenacres Ave. This intimate space, which seats approximately 300 people, is “the perfect place to get a concert hall experience while staying close to home,” according to the choral society press release. The church is wheelchair accessible and has free parking all around the building.
Tickets are available in three categories: Preferred Seating is $30; General Admission is $25; and a discounted General Admission ticket for seniors and students is $20. Season subscriptions are also available for $100.
The 29th season of the New Choral Society is made possible, in part, by the Westchester Community Foundation, a division of The New York Community Trust as well as by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.
