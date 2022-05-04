It was a joyous afternoon in the sanctuary of the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale on Sunday, April 24, when the majestic choral singers and hardworking, professional orchestra members of the New Choral Society (NCS), under the direction of Dr. John T. King, presented pleasing music selections from Morten Lauritsen, John Rutter and Aaron Copland.
It was NCS’s final performance of the season.
The music made for a relaxing afternoon with songs that provided a somewhat different approach for NCS, which normally features the likes of Carmina Burana by Carl Orff and Handel’s Messiah. Nobody complained; they only cheered, and, when the program concluded, it seemed no one wanted to leave.
“That kind of administrative and artistic freedom has allowed NCS to grow, while staying accessible and relevant to the community,” said Erica Westcott Kelly, NCS’s executive director and a member of the choral singers.
King, artistic director and conductor who founded NCS in 1994, also is the full-time minister of music at Hitchcock, where he administers and conducts multiple choir programs.
Always wanting to give credit where credit is due, King and Kelly made sure to introduce Pat Buxton as a new member of the alto section and Kristina Shade who joined the orchestra, playing brilliantly on the harp.
King and Kelly invited a NCS singer, Susan Halpern, to provide notes for the program, as she does with a number of music groups.
Speaking of Lauritsen, Halpern said, “‘Sure on the Shining Night’ has become one of the composer’s most recognized choral works.” On Copland, she said, “From 1950-1952, Copland, one of the most renowned American composers of the 20th century, assembled and arranged a collection of 10 19th-century American folk and popular tunes in two sets, creating new settings for them, yet keeping the melodic material intact.” Regarding Rutter, Halpern said, “Rutter is one of England’s best-known contemporary composers as well as a much-respected choral conductor and music scholar and editor. Rutter has concentrated on composing vocal music, particularly for choirs.”
To cap off the afternoon, King asked the singers, orchestra and members of the audience to sing Happy Birthday to Kelly. It was indeed her actual birthday, and she was delighted.
