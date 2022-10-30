Born Jan. 27, 1756, in Salzburg, Austria, to a musical family, musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart died on Dec. 5, 1791, in Vienna, before he finished his masterpiece, the Requiem, which was performed Sunday, Oct. 23 by the New Choral Society (NSC). The concert marked the opening of the NSC’s 29th season and was viewed and heard by a sold-out audience in the sanctuary at the Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale.
Conductor Dr. John T. King led the orchestra and choral concert, which featured solos by young stars from the world of opera. The soloists, whether singing alone or together, showed why they are considered among “a quartet of bright, accomplished young stars from the world of opera.” They included Rachel Blaustein, soprano; Lindsay Kate Brown, mezzo-soprano; Alok Kumar, tenor; and Brandon Cedel, baritone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.