On many levels, the Channel Music Fest at Dobbs Ferry Waterfront Park will be a departure from conventional concert fare.
“My background is fundamentally rock ‘n’ roll, but the music everyone’s going to hear on the 17th is rock ‘n’ roll, Americana, punk, funk, disco and New Wave,” said event organizer Dylan Hundley.
The free festival on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 9 p.m., will be headlined by Gibby Haynes, the former lead singer of the defunct bands, Butthole Surfers and P, the latter which included Johnny Depp. Lest parents fear that Haynes’ presence means the festival is not for all ages, Hundley explained, “He had a history of being very outrageous when he was younger. When Gibby became a dad, he changed. He’s got a teen child, and he evolved.” Haynes’ band is composed of students from the Paul Green Rock Academy, a music school with locations in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
“The musicians performing span in age from teenagers through people in their 60s, which is extremely important to me,” Hundley, 52, said. “It’s an incredibly inclusive event, spanning people of all ages and colors.”
Hundley and her husband, Pablo Martin, are both performers. Hundley is an actress noted for her role in the Oscar-nominated “Metropolitan,” and a singer who is half of Lulu Lewis, one of the acts on the festival bill. Lulu Lewis’ other half is Martin, a multi-instrumentalist, engineer and producer formerly of the New Wave band Tom Tom Club. Martin and Jay Mumford form the Du-Rites, another act on the bill, who’ve recorded six albums of funk and soul music, with a touch of psychedelia.
Diane and the Gentle Men (Diane Gentile, Jason Victor, Matt Basile and Colin Brooks) are also on the roster.
Hundley has co-produced events in Manhattan, but never a festival. She took on the challenge for two reasons: “I want to be a driving force in bringing more for teenagers, because there’s not a lot for teenagers to do in this town. And in this town there’s a lot of music lovers interested, and I wanted to build on that … I certainly have neighbors and know folks in town who are real rock ‘n’ roll fans.”
Hundley and Martin called in favors from friends to help with the planning, promotion and technical production. Hundley described the festival as “a bit of an experiment,” but envisions its success leading to more cultural events.
“If it works, I want to do it every year, and I want to create programming around this…,” she said. “Give a destination for people to go and experience culture together, do things and learn and have fun, like at the 92nd Street Y in the city.”
Hundley thinks the Embassy Community Center, on Palisade Street,could be such a place, “particularly for these kids — they meet at the Mobil station, they meet at Walgreens, they walk around town … On Friday nights, let’s do something for these kids, like a dance party ... These kids have nowhere to go, there’s nothing for them to do.” She noted that teens gravitate to New York Hardcore Comics, and made up most of the audience at a recent open mic session at the Climbing Wolf cafe, both on Main Street in Dobbs Ferry.
For the Channel Music Fest, DJ Evan “Funk” Davies from WFMU radio will warm up the crowd before the first band takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. Food and beverage trucks will be available and, adding another point of interest, record dealers will be on hand.
