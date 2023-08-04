The outdoor fun continues this week with free concerts and performances on lawns and by the water. Bring your chair, a picnic, and an appreciation for song, dance, theater and musical events in a range of styles and venues.

The Westchester Band gives its final free pops concert of this summer Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners to Chase Park, 32 Chase Road, Scarsdale. westchesterband.org. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Scarsdale High School, 1057 Post Road.

