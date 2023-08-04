The outdoor fun continues this week with free concerts and performances on lawns and by the water. Bring your chair, a picnic, and an appreciation for song, dance, theater and musical events in a range of styles and venues.
The Westchester Band gives its final free pops concert of this summer Thursday, Aug. 10, at 8 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic dinners to Chase Park, 32 Chase Road, Scarsdale. westchesterband.org. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Scarsdale High School, 1057 Post Road.
Jazz at Pierson Park features the Joel Forrester Quartet — Direct from France! on Friday, Aug. 4 from 6:30-8 p.m. The series continues with Westchester-based Italian American jazz singer Vanessa Racci, Friday, Aug. 11, 6:30-8 p.m. Free, no tickets needed at Pierson Park, 238 W. Main. St., Tarrytown. jazzforumarts.org. Cancellation due to inclement weather will be announced by 2 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram.
Friday Night River Jam with Anthony Giaccio & the Assortments on Friday, Aug. 4 from 7-9 p.m. The series continues with Paper Anniversary, a husband-and-wife duo, playing a blend of country, bluegrass and Americana music on Aug. 11, the Billy Doors Petty Show on Aug. 18 and Greetings From Anywhere on Aug. 25. Free at Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry.
Sage, the all-women’s jazz, blues, R&B and contemporary ensemble gives a free outdoor concert Saturday, Aug. 5, at 6:30 p.m. Visit the website after 2 p.m. in case of inclement weather. Located at Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers. untermyerperformingarts.org.
The Jazz and Poetry Choir Collective performs Sunday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. Visit the website after 2 p.m. in case of inclement weather. Free at Untermyer Park and Gardens, 945 N. Broadway, Yonkers. untermyerperformingarts.org.
Jonathan Scales Fourchestra steel pan ensemble fuses jazz, funk and rock, Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. The concert is part of Westchester Roots, ArtsWestchester’s series. At City Hall Plaza, 1 Roosevelt Square North, Mount Vernon. artswestchester.org.
Gospel with Delonna Jones and friends, plus food trucks, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. Also, a free yoga class in the park begins at 6. $5 parking fee at Hudson Park, 1 Hudson Park Road, New Rochelle. newrochellearts.org.
The 23rd annual summer series in Dobbs Ferry continues with Erena Terakubo, a saxophonist, flutist, clarinetist, composer and arranger from Japan, Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6:30-8 p.m. A preconcert program, Jitterbugs Jazz for Kids, will be led by Neal Spitzer, early childhood educator and jazz musician, at 5:30 p.m. Free and no tickets needed. Cancellation due to inclement weather will be announced by 2 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram. Located at Waterfront Park, Dobbs Ferry. jazzforumarts.org.
The series of summer jazz at Lyndhurst features pianist John Dimartino and his quartet paying tribute to Billy Strayhorn, Duke Ellington’s collaborator, Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6:30-8 p.m. No cars allowed entry after 7 p.m. An access pass can be purchased in advance at lyndhurst.org/events/sunset-jazz or pay as you enter ($10 per person, free for children under 10). Cancellation due to inclement weather will be announced by 2 p.m. on Facebook and Instagram. At Lyndhurst, 635 S. Broadway, Tarrytown. jazzforumarts.org.
The weekly Waterfront Concert series continues with the Jogo Project paying tribute to legendary guitarist Chuck Brown, Friday, Aug. 11, 6:30-8 p.m. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Riverfront Library, 1 Larkin Center. Free at Yonkers Waterfront Amphitheater, 71 Water Grant St. yonkersdowntown.com.
The Sounds of Summer series continues with Dre Got the Blues playing hop-hop, alternative rap and soul, plus food trucks, Friday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m. at NewRo Parc, 455 Main St., New Rochelle. newrochellearts.org.
Concert on the Lawn at Caramoor: Balún, a Brooklyn-based electronic indie band fuses Caribbean rhythms in a concert Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. Bring your own seating. Tickets: $39 for adults, $19 for children. Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah. caramoor.org.
