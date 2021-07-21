The Bob Arthurs Jazz Trio will give an outdoor concert next Wednesday, July 28, from 7 to 9 p.m. on the grounds of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club, 37 Drake Road. The funds raised at the performance will support the club’s Music Section programs, some of which are open to the public at no charge.
Bob Arthurs is a jazz trumpet player, vocalist, and recording artist who has performed in the United States and abroad. He received a master’s degree from the Manhattan School of Music where he studied with Mel Broiles, the first trumpet of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Selections from the Great American Songbook will be performed by Arthurs on trumpet, Steve LaMattina, guitar, and Scott Fragala, bass.
Throughout his performing and recording career, Arthurs has taught jazz improvisation. He was a faculty member at the Music Conservatory of Westchester in White Plains, where he was dean of students and thenchair of the jazz department. At the conservatory, Arthurs produced concerts that featured such well known musicians as Wynton Marsalis, Milt Hinton, and Max Roach. In addition to his own jazz groups, Arthurs has played with Sal Mosca, Lee Conitz, Wayne Marsh, Bucky Pizzarelli, and Carmen Leggio.
Arthurs is a founding member of the Tristan Quartet, which is recorded on his CD“Notes from the Underground.” For the last several summers, he has coordinated the jazz division for the Music in the Alps Festival in Bad Gastein, Austria.
This jazz concert is open to the public. Tickets are $25 each; checks are to be made out to the Scarsdale Woman’s Club and mailed to the club at 37 Drake Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583 to the attention of the Music Section. As seating in front of the clubhouse may be limited, your check must be mailed by Saturday, July 24 and reservations received by Monday, July 26. A limited number of walk-ins may be accommodated if they call the number below. The woman’s club follows the New York State recommendations for outdoor gatherings regarding COVID-19.
In the event of rain, the concert will be held Thursday, July 29. For additional information, call 220-2387.
