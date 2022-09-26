Caramoor’s longstanding tradition of adventurous programming continues this month, moving indoors year-round amid the authentic Renaissance furniture, paintings dating from the 16th century, and terracotta reliefs of the historic Rosen House Music Room. Upcoming programs include the Melissa Aldana Quartet, presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. Presented in collaboration with City Winery, Kay Wright will perform American roots music Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m.
Aldana is a Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer from Santiago, Chile who is now based in Brooklyn. She has already established an international reputation for her work as a bandleader. She is returning to Caramoor with her quartet following a performance at the 2021 Caramoor Jazz Festival.
Wright has been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse.” Following her appearance at Caramoor’s American Roots Music Festival in 2021, she returns with her band for an evening of original music and soulful covers.
A free community event celebrating Dia de Muertos takes place Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. The cultural holiday will be observed through traditional music, dance, arts and crafts, and storytelling so that loved ones are honored.
In addition to the Sierra Boggess “Cabaret in the Music Room” event Saturday, Oct. 22, Josh Ritter will now be appearing in the Rosen House Music Room on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. A special family program with Reggie Harris is slated for Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 and 4 p.m., with songs and stories about the Underground Railroad.
Caramoor’s grounds are open to the public at no charge for picnics, walks and exploring the sound art collection through Oct. 16, Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit caramoor.org for occasional changes to these days and times.
Docent guided tours of Rosen House are approximately 45 minutes and cost $15 (free of charge for children and all members). Check caramoor.org for scheduled tours or call the box office at 914-232-1252 to see if a guide is available for a particular timeslot.
Visit caramoor.org to learn more about these and other opportunities to visit during the fall, winter and spring seasons.
