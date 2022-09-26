Caramoor saxophone photo

Saxophonist and composer Melissa Aldana will perform with her quartet Friday, Sept. 30, to open Caramoor’s fall season.

 Eduardo Pavez Goye Photo

Caramoor’s longstanding tradition of adventurous programming continues this month, moving indoors year-round amid the authentic Renaissance furniture, paintings dating from the 16th century, and terracotta reliefs of the historic Rosen House Music Room. Upcoming programs include the Melissa Aldana Quartet, presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m. Presented in collaboration with City Winery, Kay Wright will perform American roots music Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m.

Aldana is a Grammy-nominated saxophonist and composer from Santiago, Chile who is now based in Brooklyn. She has already established an international reputation for her work as a bandleader. She is returning to Caramoor with her quartet following a performance at the 2021 Caramoor Jazz Festival.

