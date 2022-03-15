Caramoor’s 2022 spring season, presented in the Rosen House Music Room, kicks off Sunday, March 13, with the annual Schwab Vocal Rising Stars concert. Rising Stars is Caramoor’s mentorship program, which serves as an incubator for exceptional young talent.
The season is highlighted by two acclaimed pianists. Michelle Cann, a champion of the Black composer Florence Price, will perform March 20, and jazz pianist Brad Mehldau will play on April 14. While Mehldau’s concert is sold out with a wait list, there are still tickets available for Cann’s concert.
Cann will juxtapose works by Johannes Brahms and Frederic Chopin with those of Price and Black composer Margaret Bonds. Both Price and Bonds were child prodigies and, despite each receiving major acclaim during their lifetime, both were largely forgotten in the years following.
“Cann’s suite of piano masterworks breaks the classical music mold to fuse feminine perspectives and idioms of Black vernacular with European traditions,” said Caramoor representatives. Her performance was hailed as “exquisite” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, and Boston Music Intelligencer called her a “compelling, sparkling virtuoso.”
Caramoor’s spring season also features the Grammy-nominated ensemble, Danish String Quartet, on April 22, which will perform “An alleged suite” by various composers. The Callisto Quartet, which is concluding its extended residency at Caramoor, will perform world premieres by composers Nathaniel Heyder and Harriet Steinke, as well as works by Mendelssohn and Beethoven. Originally scheduled for April 3, this concert has been moved to a free video broadcast, which will be available from April 3 to 9 at caramoor.org.
The spring season continues with concerts from jazz vocalist Jazzmeia Horn on April 30, presented in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, and blues and folk singer-songwriter Eilen Jewell on May 14, presented in collaboration with City Winery. Expanded family programming this season includes an outdoor performance by Grammy Award-winning children’s performer Dan Zanes and his wife, jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes on May 22, to be held outdoors on Friends Field.
Commenting on the new season, Edward J. Lewis III, Caramoor’s president and CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to continue full-capacity, live, in-person music performances with our 2022 spring season. We’ve curated a vibrant genre-spanning program of established masters and emerging artists; education programs that mentor the next generation of musical stars; and multicultural, sensory-friendly family events that invite everyone to enjoy the music.”
Lewis also said of Cann, “Blending old and new world genres and perspectives, Ms. Cann’s smart and powerful program is a poignant reflection of American classical music. We’re proud to present such a program — and artist — that illuminates the rich history of music.”
For tickets and more information, visit caramoor.org.
Caramoor is located at 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah.
