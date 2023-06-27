Ivalas-quartet-caramoor.jpg

The Ivalas Quartet will perform in the Spanish Courtyard on June 29.

 Courtesy of Caramoor

Caramoor, which officially opened its 2023 summer season last weekend, is presenting more than 40 concert events through August.

Highlights of upcoming June events include the return of Brooklyn Rider, a string quartet, Friday night, June 23, in the Spanish Courtyard performing a program titled “Four Elements.” Brooklyn Rider performs a program that explores the elements of earth, air, water and fire as a metaphor for the complex inner world of the string quartet and the current health of the planet as it confronts climate change and other threats. The performance will include pieces commissioned by the quartet by composers whose works reflect current realities and serve as a musical call to action. 

