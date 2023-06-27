Caramoor, which officially opened its 2023 summer season last weekend, is presenting more than 40 concert events through August.
Highlights of upcoming June events include the return of Brooklyn Rider, a string quartet, Friday night, June 23, in the Spanish Courtyard performing a program titled “Four Elements.” Brooklyn Rider performs a program that explores the elements of earth, air, water and fire as a metaphor for the complex inner world of the string quartet and the current health of the planet as it confronts climate change and other threats. The performance will include pieces commissioned by the quartet by composers whose works reflect current realities and serve as a musical call to action.
Caramoor’s popular American Roots Music Festival returns Saturday, June 24, with a full roster of music performed throughout the grounds spanning the genres of blues, Americana, folk and bluegrass. The day features multiple bands including Sunny War, Miko Marks, Mike Block Trio, Nefesh Mountain, Leon Timbo and others, and ends with an evening performance by singer-songwriter and 10-time Grammy nominee Brandy Clark.
Sunday, June 25, brings the Boston Early Music Festival production of Francesca Caccini’s “Alcina,” the first opera known to be composed by a woman. Preconcert events included with ticket is a conversation with Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs, musical directors, and a Toast to Pride Month at Caramoor’s annual Pride and Prosecco reception. Garden listening is available.
June’s programs conclude with the Ivalas Quartet, Caramoor’s 2022-23 Ernst Stiefel Quartet-in-Residence, in concert in the Spanish Courtyard on Thursday, June 29, and Sandbox Percussion on Friday, June 30. Performing Andy Akiho’s “Seven Pillars,” a years-long collaboration, Grammy-nominated Sandbox is considered one of today’s leading percussion ensembles. The commissioned work consists of seven ensemble movements and one solo movement for each member of Sandbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.