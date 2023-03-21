Caramoor has announced its summer season, featuring nine weeks of concerts by world-renowned artists, children’s programming and site-specific works and sound art installations in the Katonah performing art center’s unique setting.
The grounds and Sonic Innovations sound art exhibition will open June 4 with Soundscapes, an annual, free program featuring the sound artists who will be on hand to engage with the public. Then, on June 17 Audra McDonald will open Caramoor’s 2023 summer season with an Opening Night Gala featuring classics from the Great American Songbook, led by her longtime musical director, Andy Einhorn, conducting the Orchestra of St. Luke’s.
Highlights of the summer lineup of 40-plus concerts include the American Roots Music Festival headlined by Brandy Clark, the Jazz Festival headlined by Cécile McLorin Salvant, as well as performances by Sandbox Percussion, Hélène Grimaud, Garrick Ohlsson, Alisa Weilerstein, Davóne Tines, Oumou Sangaré, DakhaBrakha, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Samara Joy and many others.
The summer festival offers music lovers a curated selection of live performances in a wide variety of genres, festival organizers said, from classical music performances that seek to expand the canon by spotlighting pieces from living and/or under-represented composers, to opera, jazz and sound art.
Edward J. Lewis III, Caramoor’s president and chief executive officer, said, “True to the vision of our founders, Caramoor is the place where you can be transformed by the convergence of an exciting and diverse mix of remarkable live music performances, stunning gardens and grounds, and the beauty of an art-filled historic home. The Caramoor experience leaves both the artist and audience refreshed and renewed and compels all to return again and again.”
Added Kathy Schuman, Caramoor’s artistic director, “Each summer, we try to curate an extremely broad variety of music, and one of the most fun parts of my job is choosing, from among our many beautiful venues, the perfect setting for each performance, whether it be orchestras and opera in the dramatic Venetian Theater, chamber music in the intimate Spanish Courtyard, Saturday morning deep listening in the Sunken Garden, casual global, jazz, or American Roots concerts on Friends Field and, of course, our all-day, multiple stage festivals and annual free site-specific event (Ted Hearne’s “Farming” with The Crossing choir this year). There are so many different ways to enjoy music at Caramoor. I truly believe experiencing a performance here is unlike anywhere else in the greater New York area.”
A number of performers in this year’s summer festival have strong local connections, festival planners noted. Bronx native Ms. Joy, who performs Aug. 4, winner of 2023 Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best New Artist, received her degree in jazz studies at Purchase College. Mr. Ohlsson (July 30) was born in White Plains and began his piano studies at the Music Conservatory of Westchester before studying at the Juilliard School. Dancer Caleb Teicher (July 20 with pianist-composer Conrad Tao) hails from Mahopac, and a member of Sandbox Percussion (June 30) attended high school graduation at Caramoor.
Tickets for the summer season went on sale to the general public Tuesday, March 14. For tickets and a full list of performances, visit caramoor.org.
