Caramoor has announced its summer season, featuring nine weeks of concerts by world-renowned artists, children’s programming and site-specific works and sound art installations in the Katonah performing art center’s unique setting.

The grounds and Sonic Innovations sound art exhibition will open June 4 with Soundscapes, an annual, free program featuring the sound artists who will be on hand to engage with the public. Then, on June 17 Audra McDonald will open Caramoor’s 2023 summer season with an Opening Night Gala featuring classics from the Great American Songbook, led by her longtime musical director, Andy Einhorn, conducting the Orchestra of St. Luke’s.

