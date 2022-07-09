On July 10, Caramoor presents “The Chevalier,” a concert theater work about Joseph Bologne, “Chevalier de Saint-Georges,” a prolific 18th-century composer who was accomplished in many fields yet largely forgotten by history.
The work was written and directed by Bill Barclay and features actor R.J. Foster and violinist Brendon Elliott portraying the title character. The music will be performed by the Harlem Chamber Players. Leading up to the 4 p.m. performance is a preconcert talk at 3 p.m. with Barclay.
Caramoor representatives called the production “one of the linchpins for Caramoor’s 2022 summer season, which celebrates music’s power to unite people, heal divisions and inspire discovery. With performers and composers representing a vast array of backgrounds and lived experiences, the summer spotlights many whom systemic forces have historically suppressed, and focuses on music as a collective cultural heritage for the entire world.” They continued, “Bologne is a perfect example of the kind of underrepresented artist deserving of greater recognition that provides the focus for the summer’s programming and Caramoor’s vision for the future.”
Other upcoming Caramoor programs featuring performers from diverse backgrounds include Imani Winds (July 14), Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens (July 16), as well as Shemekia Copeland (July 29), the Caramoor Jazz Festival (July 30) and Angelique Kidjo (Aug. 6).
“The Chevalier” comprises vignettes based on the life of Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745–99), particularly his relationships to Mozart, with whom he lived under the same roof for some months in 1778, and Marie Antoinette, to whom he taught music at Versailles. He produced a large body of work as a composer, and served as conductor of the Concert de la Loge Olympique, considered one of the finest orchestras in Europe. His high profile was not restricted to music. Besides being the finest fencer in Europe and general of Europe’s first Black regiment, he also crusaded for the abolition of slavery.
Barcaly’s work interweaves scenes between the actors with music excerpts and juxtaposes the period of the French Revolution with today’s social and political unrest.
“The dramatic possibilities of these three characters conversing right before the French Revolution began was just too tempting to ignore,” said Barclay. Examining the politics of the French Revolution also brought him to “realize that history was rhyming and that there was a way to showcase the problems that we were having politically today by examining this particular decade of history.”
“The Chevalier” features Barclay as Pierre Choderlos de Laclos, the author of “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” who wrote the libretto for Bologne’s first opera, and Sarah Baskin as Marie Antoinette. It also includes works by Mozart and Christoph Willibald Glück, arranged by Barclay.
Edward J. Lewis III, Caramoor’s president and chief executive officer, commented, “Caramoor is honored to present Bill Barclay’s brilliant concert theater work. As we play our part to help expand the canon of classical music, it is our hope that this collaboration with Concert Theatre Works and the Harlem Chamber Players will enlighten our audiences on the important contributions of historic people of color whose artistic works and voices resonate as strongly as ever.”
Barclay was director of music at Shakespeare’s Globe from 2012 to 2019, producing music for over 120 productions and 150 concerts, and is currently the artistic director of Concert Theatre Works. He has created works of concert theater for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the BBC Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
The Harlem Chamber Players is an ethnically diverse collective of professional musicians dedicated to bringing high-caliber, affordable and accessible live classical music to people in the Harlem community and beyond. The organization builds diverse audiences for classical music through community and educational outreach, while creating opportunities for classically trained musicians of color.
For tickets and more information, visit caramoor.org.
