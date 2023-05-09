New Choral Society photo

Alfred Walker, Dr. John T. King, Katherine Whyte and Jonah Hoskins.

 Contributed Photo

The New Choral Society (NCS), under the direction of Dr. John T. King, the ubiquitous artistic director and conductor, waited for the final performance of its 29th season to have its best and most creative show. But the April 30 show in the sanctuary at Scarsdale’s Hitchcock Presbyterian Church didn’t go entirely as planned. It was announced Tuesday before the Sunday afternoon event that a most qualified soprano soloist would replace one of the scheduled performers who had fallen ill.

NCS devotees will argue that all four of the organization’s 2022-23 performances were special and heartwarming, and any one of them could have been given the first-place vote. Mozart’s Requiem, Handel’s Messiah, and An Evening of Chamber Music all had sizzle. However, for some in the audience, Franz Joseph Haydn’s The Creation H. 21:2 in the season finale had a little more magic and brought more smiles to audience members, including one who commented, “Wow, what a spectacular performance.” 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.