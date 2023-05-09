The New Choral Society (NCS), under the direction of Dr. John T. King, the ubiquitous artistic director and conductor, waited for the final performance of its 29th season to have its best and most creative show. But the April 30 show in the sanctuary at Scarsdale’s Hitchcock Presbyterian Church didn’t go entirely as planned. It was announced Tuesday before the Sunday afternoon event that a most qualified soprano soloist would replace one of the scheduled performers who had fallen ill.
NCS devotees will argue that all four of the organization’s 2022-23 performances were special and heartwarming, and any one of them could have been given the first-place vote. Mozart’s Requiem, Handel’s Messiah, and An Evening of Chamber Music all had sizzle. However, for some in the audience, Franz Joseph Haydn’s The Creation H. 21:2 in the season finale had a little more magic and brought more smiles to audience members, including one who commented, “Wow, what a spectacular performance.”
Katherine Whyte, the soprano substitute, knew her venue well as she had been the lead soprano for the Chancel Choir in the Hitchcock Church sanctuary, where NCS holds its always well-attended musical events for its appreciative listeners.
Whyte, the daughter of a minister, before Sunday’s concert had added plenty of professional credits to her name having “delighted audiences and critics alike on opera and concert stages across her native Canada, the U.S. and Europe,” the insert to Sunday’s program said. “Opera Today has praised her ‘keen artistic sensibility’ while the San Francesco Classic Voice singled out ‘her glamorous, vibrato-rich voice.’”
The menu of upcoming events scheduled for Whyte prove she’s indeed the real deal.
But, was it possible Whyte could learn Haydn’s The Creation in a few days and nights, and at the same time meld evenly with fellow performers, tenor Jonah Hoskins and bass-baritone Alfred Walker, who have had their own professional appearances and successes?
Hoskins is now in his third year as a member of the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program. During the Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season he sings Gastone in La Traviata and Nemorino in L’Elisir d’Amore.
Walker has been lauded by Opera News for “his inky bass-baritone and clear projection.” In the 2022-23 season, he returns to the San Francisco Opera as Enobarbus in the world premiere of John Adams’ Antony and Cleopatra.
And Whyte did hold her own and then some. Her vibrato-rich voice was evident throughout the performance at Hitchcock. It could have broken glass had any been nearby. Equally important for the audience was that the three soloists looked like they were attending a school reunion, with smiles all around, seemingly ready to dance with the music as well. Not to be cut short, the high-level voices of Hoskins and Walker were there for all to hear and applaud.
The audience saw the NCS chorus, orchestra, the soloists and King himself were having a much better time of it this time around than in previous 2022-23 events. King and Walker even bantered a bit with smiles and gestures that were somewhat unusual for this kind of event. Each time as a soloist stood up to take the stage with their individual voices, King was ready with a smile and a wink, no doubt meant to relieve any tension the professionals may have had.
Concertmaster Elizabeth Lum-Dutton was having as much fun as anybody in the orchestra — her enthusiasm and smiles were as big as anybody on stage. Her true professionalism and ability were ever evident. Erica Westcott Kelly, the NCS executive director and an alto in the NCS Chorus, smiled broadly throughout the concert.
Despite the constant rain and damp weather, there were a lot of happy people leaving Hitchcock Church after the concert Sunday evening. The performers had outdone themselves.
Everybody went home with a smile on his or her face; the biggest one was on King’s face as he was congratulated by a crowd of concertgoers for a job well done.
