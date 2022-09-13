Downtown Music at Grace will present a varied program of songs and music performed by Grammy Award-winning musician Tom Chapin on Sept. 28 at noon; free of charge.
With 26 recordings and hundreds of songs in his repertoire, Chapin serves up a seasoned mix for intergenerational audiences of all tastes: story songs, ballads, political and satirical songs, family music, singalongs, folk classics and one or two favorites by his late brother Harry. Tom accompanies himself on guitar, banjo and autoharp and is joined by longtime collaborator Michael Mark, who plays concertina and bass.
