The Oren Neiman Trio, a group whose compositions explore a combination of jazz sensibility with Middle Eastern rhythms and melody, will make a rare return local appearance in Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT)’s Music in the Box Series on Saturday, July 15.
“Serenity Now” is a new trio album by Israeli born guitarist and composer Oren Neiman, who performs locally as a member of the musical ensemble at Westchester Reform Temple (WRT). The album is a collection of songs written and arranged during a musical residency in Berkeley, California, during the pandemic.
Neiman, although born in Israel, has been based in New York for the last 20 years. He has released two albums as a leader and composes and arranges for various projects with a community of frequent collaborators. He has toured nationally and internationally, as well as being featured in leading New York venues. His trio includes Daniel Ori on bass and Nadav Snir Zelniker on drums.
Ori is a renowned bassist and composer, and a prominent voice in the New York contemporary jazz and world music scene. He is a scholarship recipient and graduate of the Berklee College of Music, as well as a winner of the 2009 ASCAP Jazz Composers Award.
Born in Israel in 1974, Snir Zelniker started playing drums at the age of 16. Soon he became involved with the local Israeli music scene, playing and recording with different rock and jazz artists. Throughout the years, Snir Zelniker has absorbed elements and flavors of the local Mediterranean music traditions. In 1999, after receiving several honorary scholarships, he was able to move to the U.S. and earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in music-performance from the Conservatory of Music at SUNY-Purchase. Snir Zelniker also has been a member of the music team and guest performer at WRT over the years.
The Oren Neiman Trio will perform two sets July 15 at 7:30 and 9 p.m. in an evening of Mideast inspired jazz at WCT’s black box performance space, 23 Water St. in Ossining.
About Westchester Collaborative Theater
Since its opening in 2017, the WCT black box performance space has become increasingly known as a venue showcasing WCT plays and readings, as well as live music and a variety of performance artists. WCT is committed to furthering theater arts and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation and a recipient of production grants from ArtsWestchester and New York State Council on the Arts.
