The Oren Neiman Trio, a group whose compositions explore a combination of jazz sensibility with Middle Eastern rhythms and melody, will make a rare return local appearance in Westchester Collaborative Theater (WCT)’s Music in the Box Series on Saturday, July 15.

“Serenity Now” is a new trio album by Israeli born guitarist and composer Oren Neiman, who performs locally as a member of the musical ensemble at Westchester Reform Temple (WRT). The album is a collection of songs written and arranged during a musical residency in Berkeley, California, during the pandemic.

