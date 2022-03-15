At the 5th Dimension Virtual Reality arcade in downtown White Plains, visitors can immerse themselves in 30 different worlds by donning a headset, grabbing a set of hand controls, and choosing the reality they want to enter.
Husband-and-wife co-owners Andrew Szczeszynski, 47, and Yan Zhang, 48, who moved to Dobbs Ferry from Ottawa, Canada in May 2015, opened the 18-booth arcade at 55 Church St. on Feb. 10.
5th Dimension VR offers games in which a player or players can decimate zombies (“Arizona Sunrise”), down orcs with bows and arrows (“Elven Assassins”), and battle monsters and aliens; play virtual paintball, draw and paint in 3D, and build (or knock down) snow forts; explore space and time with Doctor Who; relax underwater with sea creatures; and globetrot via Google Earth.
Few of the 3D images players see are of real people, animals, or places; they’re graphics, some humanoid, some comic booklike, some cartoonish. The ships in the “Battlewake” game resemble those in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movie franchise.
To participate in the VR experience, each player pays for time in a 9-by-10-foot open-ended “booth” (two players can share a double booth). The headgear provides the visuals, music, sound effects and voices of participating players, who can all communicate with one another. Using a button on their hand controls, they can stop and start the action or switch games. At the start, players receive a 10-minute tutorial.
Computers hidden behind monitors at the top of the booth’s opening feed the images to the headset. Using infrared signals from base stations mounted on the booth’s side walls, and accelerometers within the equipment, the computer keeps updating the position of the user’s body and hands in the virtual world so that the user’s brain is fooled into believing the player is in the virtual world.
Each player is represented in the virtual world by an avatar, and players can collaborate on an adventure or engage in combat. The majority of the games involve fighting of some sort, with players wielding snowballs, “cowbot” pistols, intergalactic weaponry, or other tools. An anomaly in the “library,” as Zhang calls 5th Dimension’s collection of games, is “Job Simulator,” a humorous look at the year 2050, when robots have replaced humans but a day at the office is still the same — and different.
Szczeszynski and Zhang combined their complementary skills to launch 5th Dimension Virtual Reality. Szczeszynski is a software programmer/engineer working for Bloomberg; Zhang formerly worked in budgeting and planning for the Canadian government. She said in an interview that, when the two relocated, “I became a homemaker. We thought, ‘What would be a good thing for me to do?’”
The couple, who have two children, ages 10 and 12, noted that for birthdays, younger children were invited to painting parties, House of Sports, Greenburgh Nature Center and other types of fun.
“We noticed that once our kids got older, there’s not many choices left to them,” Zhang said. “Our family has been invited to Grand Prix [indoor go-karting] in Mount Kisco, and Dave & Buster’s in the Palisades Mall. There’s a lack of choices for older kids to entertain themselves.”
After researching, the couple considered a VR arcade, though at first, Zhang said, “My husband thought, ‘That’s crazy; that’s such an ’80s thing to do ... this is such an old-fashioned idea.’”
A visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida changed their minds. Zhang explained, “When we lined up for two hours for a ride called Pandora, which was like an avatar ride when you go through mountains and ride through scenery; it was such a beautiful thing to do, and we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to have the kind of place where people could go to have this experience where they wouldn’t have to line up ... a place where people can come and play together?’”
The arcade has games suitable for all ages, according to Zhang. The double booths are equipped with a projector, so parents can see on the back wall which games children are playing.
“Everyone has a different comfort level,” Zhang said. “... Our unofficial rule of thumb is, ‘If you’re not a teenager, we want to make sure there’s always a parent watching over.’” Two of her recommendations for children are “Vacation Simulator” and “Loco Dojo.”
Sometimes there’s a fear factor. “We do have some games, the kids feel very scared, they say, ‘I don‘t want to play this game,’ so all they have to do is switch games.”
At least one adult blanched at attempting “Richie’s Plank Experiment,” in which the player rides an elevator up 80 stories, walks out on a plank, and can’t avoid the dizzying view downward. According to Zhang, at the Feb. 10 ribbon-cutting ceremony for the venue, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach rode the elevator, “but when the door opened, he took one look and said ‘This is too realistic; I can’t do this.’”
Zhang stated that 5th Dimension VR will add to its library. “Our kids are very happy to be the game testers. Every Sunday we bring them to the arcade.”
For more information, visit 5thDimensionVR.com.
