The Clocktower Players will celebrate the start of the troupe’s 45th season with an original production, “Broadway-on-Hudson,” featuring Broadway and regional talent, on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall. The event is Clocktower’s first major fundraiser since 2019.
For the gala, Cagle McDonald, Clocktower Players’ artistic and executive director for 16 years, has lined up performers who have appeared on Broadway in such hits as “Phantom of the Opera,” “Hadestown,” “The Color Purple,” “MJ,” “Waitress” and “Les Miz,” among others. Members of Clocktower’s adult troupe will also perform.
The masters of ceremony will be actor and Clocktower Players’ alum Brian Morabito and Irvington Mayor Brian Smith.
The evening will honor two choreographers with Bravo Awards — Sandy Evangelista and Josue Jasmin, whose work has contributed to Clocktower Players’ stage productions and educational programs. Evangelista, a resident of New York City and a longtime flight attendant who continues to teach tap at a Manhattan studio, was a member of Clocktower’s faculty from 1999-2009. Jasmin, a resident of Stamford, Connecticut, and a performing arts teacher at Rogers International College, succeeded Evangelista at Clocktower.
“I’m amazed and very happy that I have been chosen for this honor,” Evangelista said in an interview. “The journey with Cagle has been amazing.”
At the gala, Evangelista will perform a dance routine with one of her former Clocktower students, Sam Wolf, who has appeared on Broadway and in the national tour of “Jersey Boys.” He plays a major character in the current season’s fifth episode of “Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit.”
“Getting to dance on stage with Sandy will be the best part of this experience,” Wolf said. “We will be doing one of Sammy Davis Jr.’s favorite routines.”
Evangelista and Wolf remember the moment the two — mentor and student — met at a Clocktower class. Wolf, then a third grader in Hastings, was attracted to the sounds coming from Evangelista’s classroom. Evangelista saw this “boy with big eyes” staring at a pair of tap shoes so she asked him to join her. She then put his hands in the shoes and invited him to move the shoes around and to make sounds with the taps.
“Though acting has been my focus, I’ve been dancing ever since,” Wolf said.
Jasmin said he was “elated to be included in this year’s honorees along with Sandy. I have loved every minute of my nearly 17 years with Clocktower Players as I have the opportunity to help young people shine.”
The joining of Evangelista and Jasmin as Bravo Award winners is fitting, both noted. The first Clocktower production Jasmin choreographed was “Chorus Line” in 2011, with Evangelista playing the lead role of Cassie in her final appearance with the company.
As a result of the pandemic, Clocktower’s in-person productions were canceled between March 2020 and October 2021. The company survived through online performances and through the procurement of a government loan as a small business and with two Shuttered Venue Operators Grants from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Clocktower Players returned to the stage one year ago with a performance of “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert” at the Music Hall.
“This is the year. If we meet the projections I’ve made, we’ll be OK,” McDonald said.
Those projections include between 300 and 350 tickets being sold for the gala, and another $10,000 for the scholarship fund from donations and from a live auction to be held the night of the gala.
The pandemic also affected Clocktower’s youth programs. Pre-lockdown, Clocktower had 300 students. Post lockdown, the Irvington Theater, the company’s home since its founding in 1977, closed for the installation of an HVAC system, which impacted the students’ return, as many of them had been able to walk to acting and dance classes after school. For now, classes are being held at American Legion Hall and the Hudson Lab School, both in Hastings.
“I want to stress that the people at the Tarrytown Music Hall have been great to work with and have gone out of their way to fit our stage productions into their schedule,” McDonald said.
All of Clocktower’s 2022/2023 scheduled productions, including “Aladdin, JR,” “Descendants, The Musical,” “Chicago” and “Peter and the Star Catcher,” will take place at the Music Hall.
Tickets cost $75 for the performance, and $150 for the performance and an after-party where wine, beer and hors d’oeuvres will be served until midnight; a cash bar will also be available for stronger beverages. All funds raised will support Clocktower Players’ artistic and educational programs, as well as their productions at the Music Hall. All donations are tax deductible to the full extent of the law.
Directions to the party’s Rivertowns venue will be sent with the tickets.
