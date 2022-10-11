The Clocktower Players will celebrate the start of the troupe’s 45th season with an original production, “Broadway-on-Hudson,” featuring Broadway and regional talent, on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Tarrytown Music Hall. The event is Clocktower’s first major fundraiser since 2019. 

For the gala, Cagle McDonald, Clocktower Players’ artistic and executive director for 16 years, has lined up performers who have appeared on Broadway in such hits as “Phantom of the Opera,” “Hadestown,” “The Color Purple,” “MJ,” “Waitress” and “Les Miz,” among others. Members of Clocktower’s adult troupe will also perform.

