Scarsdale High School seniors may be forlorn that the school year is nearly over, but one of their most eagerly anticipated year-end events is coming this weekend: the senior class play.
Every year, enthusiastic seniors band together to produce a show that transcends demographics, and this year’s production of “Willy Wonka Jr.” is more universal than ever. As the play’s co-director and SHS senior Eve Rich said, “The best part about the show is that it can be enjoyed by anyone. Teenagers who want to watch their friends, family watching family, adults who still have a soft spot for [author] Roald Dahl, and most importantly the little kids who won’t be able to tell the difference between this and a Broadway musical.”
Not only is the play perfect for all ages, but there are several convenient times to see it: Friday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 5, at 2 p.m.
When the play’s three directors, Janmariz Deguia, Eve Rich and Maud Cornelissen, were told that this year’s play would be Wonka, they felt like they were the ones who’d won a golden ticket. “We were very, very happy about the play. Wonka is just such a classic,” said Rich. “But we didn’t realize until later how big of a job it would be. Maud actually had to step up from choreographer to director later on in the process in light of a few challenges.”
Looking back at the photos from last year’s senior class play, all of the cast members are wearing face coverings because the mask mandate was still in effect. Many production and cast members hoped this year’s play would be a smooth and COVID-free experience, and their expectations were on track with the removal of the SHS mask mandate on the second day of auditions. For the first half of rehearsals, COVID took a backseat to the other issues, but as Rich said, “after prom, COVID really hit us hard.”
Not only were a handful of the supporting actors, including Mr. Bucket and some golden ticket winners and their parents, quarantined with COVID-19 for a crucial week of rehearsals, but so was the lead of the entire play, Charlie Bucket. The directors and supporting crew were constantly on stage with scripts in hand, filling in for absent actors during tech rehearsals.
Even with three directors, the seniors have been stretched thin between reading lines, making up for students who dropped out, managing tech elements, taking notes for the cast, and confirming costumes and makeup. “A week before the performance, and COVID has shown itself again,” said Rich. “That’s just how COVID goes.” But, the show must go on.
Aside from COVID-19 being a constant external factor, there have been more internal challenges for the directors and crew. The directors, some of the only members involved in the play who have theater experience, were tasked with molding the five dozen “slumping” seniors into competent actors. Rich, who has been involved in theater since seventh grade, is working with less stage-savvy students, but the actors’ lack of experience is not necessarily the hardest part.
“The main thing that’s been a challenge is the number of people we have to manage,” and as Rich put it, “what made it so hard was that people didn’t necessarily always show up for rehearsal.”
Deguia, Rich and Cornelissen all had experience directing plays for the SHS Drama Club, but during those endeavors they were working with just 10 or so dedicated drama students.
Instead of shying away from their actors’ lack of theater experience, the directors have embraced the hidden benefits of having new blood on the stage. The two leads of the play, Jordan Cascade (Charlie Bucket) and Jonah Rosenstein (Willy Wonka) have never been in a play before, but Rosenstein’s stage presence and humorous additions to the role shine through.
Cascade originally did not audition for the lead role, but said he is happy to be playing Charlie. “It's just something that has been very fun. All of us have been doing specific extracurriculars with a focus on what we’ve known over the last four years, but this is really giving me a chance to go outside of my comfort zone and spend some time with my friends from 6 to 9 p.m.,” said Cascade.
“It’s so fun to see the enthusiasm of our cast, doing something they’ve never done before, but being excited to learn,” Rich said. “The enthusiasm is so great to watch from the audience, and really comes through during the performance.”
“Although it can be difficult at times, we’re really thrilled with how people have been doing,” Rich continued. “Even SHS administration and staff members have told me that this is the best senior play process they’ve seen, period. That made us very excited. I know we wouldn’t have gotten there without the enthusiasm and energy of the cast.”
Now that the seniors have breezed through the process of preparing for the show, Scarsdale community members are invited this weekend to watch the seniors breeze through the show itself as they collectively enjoy one of the last events of their senior year.
